Patriots QB Mac Jones Impressing New WR DeVante Parker: 'He's a Leader'

The New England Patriots receiving room has the chance to open some eyes in year two of the Mac Jones era

FOXBORO – Since the days of Randy Moss and Wes Welker, the New England Patriots have been searching for answers at wide receiver.

Other than Julian Edelman (who transformed himself into an elite slot receiver and helped New England win three Super Bowls) and players like Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola (who also helped New England win Super Bowls), the wide receiver position has not been kind to the Patriots.

In the last 13 years, players like Jabar Gaffney, Joey Galloway, Brandon Tate, Taylor Price, Tiquan Underwood, Chad Johnson, Aaron Dobson, Josh Boyce, Keshawn Martin, Phillip Dorsett, Josh Gordon, Mohamed Sanu, Damiere Byrd and N'Keal Harry have all suited up in Foxboro. Certainly, at times, those players have made plays, but they never met expectations.

That's something that should change this season.

In 2022, the Patriots’ receiver room has a chance to be deep. In fact, we already saw flashes of that potential in 2021 despite quarterback Mac Jones being held back and dealing with typical rookie struggles.

Speaking of Jones, can he make that year two leap? Can he help elevate his wide receivers the way Tom Brady elevated his over the years?

DeVante Parker, who could potentially be the No. 1 receiver in New England, is already impressed with his new quarterback.

Granted Parker hasn’t known Jones very long, or spent a ton of practice time with him. But the Patriots quarterback has already made quite an impression on the veteran receiver, who arrived in April after seven seasons with the Dolphins.

“He’s a leader. He’s a young guy, but he’s vocal as a leader. That’s what this team needs,” Parker said following Tuesday’s workout. “I’ve (only) been out here a few weeks, but I see it.”

Jones proved himself as a capable leader for Bill Belichick's squad last season. Perhaps with the addition of a veteran wide receiver option like Parker, the former No. 15 overall pick can enjoy even more success in 2022?

Parker also said he and Jones are working on developing trust, especially with the long ball, as well as contested type catches.

“If he likes what he sees,” said Parker, “it builds up confidence in him, to have confidence in me to throw the ball up.”

Parker only produced one 1,000-yard season with the Dolphins in 2019, but he hopes to produce more in New England. The veteran wideout has always had the ability, which is why he was drafted with the 14th overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

As for the rest of the wide receivers on this New England offense, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne both put up a respectable 866 and 800 receiving yards in 2021. While at times Meyers showed an inability to find the endzone, his hard work has turned him into a fan favorite.

Between Parker, Meyers, Bourne, and Nelson Agholor, the Patriots are deep at receiver, which means Jones has his choice of targets.

Even if it's only OTAs and the team is still over a month away from the start of training camp, Parker likes what he sees in Foxboro.

"Mac's looking good. Everyone's coming in putting work in, trying to get their job done. One day at a time."