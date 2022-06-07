Hi, Hightower? Patriots Eager For Dont’a Decision

FOXBORO - Tuesday marks the start of the New England Patriots' mandatory minicamp, yet one of the team’s long-time foundation pieces will not be in attendance. Three-time Super Bowl Champion Dont’a Hightower will not be present, as he remains unsigned in free agency with the belief that his status will not change soon.

Hightower, after all, has still not decided whether he will extend his NFL career into the 11th year. If he decides to do so, however, a reunion with the Patriots surely seems possible.

According to The Athletic, New England “would welcome him back with open arms.”

A crucial member of the New England defense ever since his arrival as a first-round draft pick out of Alabama in 2012, Hightower helped the organization maintain its status as a perennial playoff team, as well as win three Super Bowls. From his strip-sack of Matt Ryan in Super Bowl LI to help pull off the famous 28-3 comeback, to stopping Marshawn Lynch on the 1-yard line which ultimately led to Malcolm Butler’s epic game-saving interception. He's a three-time team captain and was also voted to the Patriots All-Decade team of the 2010s.

He sat out the 2020 season due to concerns about Covid-19 but resumed his already illustrious career last offseason. Hightower went on to appear in 16 of 18 possible games and record a combined 67 tackles, as well as 10 quarterback disruptions, including 1.5 sacks. Hightower’s experience, physicality, and versatility helped improve a position group that struggled mightily without him in the lineup.

Now, he is one of only two members of the Patriots’ free agency class that still remain unsigned. The other is fellow linebacker, Jamie Collins. Needless to say, it is very possible one or both of those players sign wind up signing another short-term deal.