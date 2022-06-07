Skip to main content

Hi, Hightower? Patriots Eager For Dont’a Decision

Patriots veteran linebacker Dont'a Hightower remains an available free agent on the open market.

FOXBORO - Tuesday marks the start of the New England Patriots' mandatory minicamp, yet one of the team’s long-time foundation pieces will not be in attendance. Three-time Super Bowl Champion Dont’a Hightower will not be present, as he remains unsigned in free agency with the belief that his status will not change soon.

Hightower, after all, has still not decided whether he will extend his NFL career into the 11th year. If he decides to do so, however, a reunion with the Patriots surely seems possible. 

According to The Athletic, New England “would welcome him back with open arms.”

A crucial member of the New England defense ever since his arrival as a first-round draft pick out of Alabama in 2012, Hightower helped the organization maintain its status as a perennial playoff team, as well as win three Super Bowls. From his strip-sack of Matt Ryan in Super Bowl LI to help pull off the famous 28-3 comeback, to stopping Marshawn Lynch on the 1-yard line which ultimately led to Malcolm Butler’s epic game-saving interception. He's a three-time team captain and was also voted to the Patriots All-Decade team of the 2010s.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He sat out the 2020 season due to concerns about Covid-19 but resumed his already illustrious career last offseason. Hightower went on to appear in 16 of 18 possible games and record a combined 67 tackles, as well as 10 quarterback disruptions, including 1.5 sacks. Hightower’s experience, physicality, and versatility helped improve a position group that struggled mightily without him in the lineup.

Now, he is one of only two members of the Patriots’ free agency class that still remain unsigned. The other is fellow linebacker, Jamie Collins. Needless to say, it is very possible one or both of those players sign wind up signing another short-term deal.

New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon arrives for training camp on July 28, 2021 in Foxboro, MA.(Staff Photo By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)
News

What to Watch: 3 Storylines as Patriots Begin Mandatory Minicamp

By Mike D'Abate2 hours ago
Matt Patricia
News

Five Stages of Grief? Patricia as Patriots Play-Caller

By Arnav Sharma3 hours ago
Patriots - Woodhead golf
News

Former Little Patriot's Big Dream Dies

By Richie Whitt5 hours ago
Patriots - Robert Kraft 1994
News

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Turns 81: Happy or Crabby?

By Richie Whitt19 hours ago
mcg
News

Patriots 2021 Draft Class: Who's Poised For Breakout?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.23 hours ago
9E70F9AA-F50D-4956-BF5D-F9DE52AFBBD2
News

Folk Safe? Patriots Work Out Trio of Kickers

By Mike D'Abate23 hours ago
Patriots Matt Patricia, Joe Judge
News

Report: Front-Runner Emerges for Patriots Play-Calling Duties

By Mike D'AbateJun 6, 2022
Patriots - Crennel
News

Romeo Retirement: Patriots Super Bowl Architect Finally Leaves NFL

By Richie WhittJun 6, 2022