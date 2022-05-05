Patriots Positional Preview: RBs - Why Did New England Draft Two More?

The New England Patriots selected two running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft, so where does the position group stand at this point?

Entering the 2022 NFL Draft, running back was not a position of weakness for the New England Patriots. With the exception of Ty Montgomery, who signed a free agency deal with the Patriots this offseason, all of the running backs currently under contract were either drafted by Bill Belichick or signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent. It is also worth noting that Montgomery might be utilized more as a wide receiver.

In the aftermath of the Tom Brady era, perhaps New England is focusing more on running backs than any of us realize? In the past five drafts, Belichick has selected five different running backs.

In 2018, the Patriots spent a first-round pick on Sony Michel. Although a bit of a surprising draft pick at the time, Michel did play a crucial part in the Patriots winning a Super Bowl that year. However, injuries and inconsistency led to the former Georgia running back's departure from New England. The Patriots ultimately traded Michel to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

Coming into the 2019 Draft, New England once again appeared to be in good shape at running back. Despite a terrific rookie season from Michel, leading the team with 931 rushing yards and six touchdowns, the Patriots once again selected a running back. Belichick dialed up his old buddy, Nick Saban, and selected Alabama running back, Damien Harris in the third round. Harris was a nonfactor in 2019 but has since then proved to be a very capable running back.

Damien Harris Rhammondre Stevenson James White

Even after the 2020 season in which quarterback Cam Newton and Harris combined for 1,283 yards on the ground and 14 rushing touchdowns, the Patriots went on to draft a running back in the ensuing draft. This time the Patriots spent a fourth-round pick on Oklahoma’s Rhammondre Stevenson.

Meanwhile, as New England continues to add competition to their backfield, Harris enjoyed his best season as a pro last year, setting career highs with 925 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. The two backs formed a two-headed monster, helping lead the Patriots back to the playoffs.

The team also still has three-time Super Bowl champion, James White on the roster, after he agreed to a two-year deal, as well as the undrafted fan favorite, J.J. Taylor, who serves as a rotational option in the backfield.

With this in mind, you would think the Patriots running back position is set for the foreseeable future, right?

The Patriots added not one, but two more players to their running back room in the 2022 Draft. After selecting South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong in the fourth round (No. 127 overall), the Patriots plucked South Carolina’s Kevin Harris in Round 6 (No. 183) on Saturday.

Pierre Strong Kevin Harris J.J. Taylor

Strong, at 5-11, 207 and with the fastest 40 time of any running back at the NFL Scouting Combine, projects as a do-it-all back for the Patriots. He likely lacks the size to serve as an early-down, between-the-tackles runner in the mold of (Damien) Harris or Stevenson, but he could find success as a change-of-pace back. A team captain in 2020 and 2021, Strong has proven to provide leadership, which is a trait Belichick looks for in a player. On the field, he is a definite threat in space when he gets the ball on a check-down, so perhaps he’s a long-term solution after White hangs up his cleats?

Kevin Harris is the shorter but heavier of the two backs, measuring in at 5-10, 221. He averaged 113 rushing yards per game in a breakout 2020 season. In fact, he finished that season with 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns but saw his production nose-dive after undergoing offseason back surgery. He managed just 660 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games in 2021 and was not a full-time starter in his final season with the Gamecocks. Harris isn’t one of those backs that is a threat to take it the distance every time he touches the football, nonetheless, he should be a dynamic short-yardage back for New England that thrives between the tackles.

By and large, the obvious choices for the Patriots' running back room are Damien Harris, Stevenson, and White simply based on the investments made in those players, as well as on-field production. The additions of Strong and Kevin Harris overflow what already was a well-stocked Patriots running back room. Kevin Harris won’t be guaranteed a roster spot as a sixth-round pick, but if both rookies impress this summer, would the Patriots consider trading lead back Damien Harris, who’s entering a contract year?