Eight is Enough: Will Patriots Continue Streak Drafting Offensive Linemen?

Dating back to 2014, the Patriots have drafted an offensive lineman for eight consecutive years.

Through the years in the NFL Draft, the New England Patriots have had quantity with both pick No. 21 and offensive linemen.

But what about quality?

With less than one week until the opening night of the 2022 draft, we review Bill Belichick's eight-year run of selecting at least one offensive lineman.

2014: Jon Halapio, Center, Florida

Selected: Round 6, Pick 179

The 6-2, 320-pounder was released by the Patriots at the end of training camp and joined the Denver Broncos practice squad for the final weeks of the 2014 season. Halapio started 2015 with the Broncos, but was released in May. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals briefly, but they released him in September.

Due to the fact that Halapio was unable to maintain a home in the NFL, he joined the FXFL where he spent the entire 2015 season. Prior to 2016 training camp, he returned to the NFL when the Patriots signed him to a one-year, $450,000 contract. That second stint was also short-lived, however, as New England released him during its final cuts.

From 2017-19 Halapio played in 27 games for the New York Giants. He did not play in a single regular-season game for the Patriots.

2014: Cameron Fleming, Tackle, Stanford

Selected: Round 4, Pick 140

Fleming played on two Super Bowl-winning teams for the Patriots 2014-17.

In March of 2018, Fleming signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys worth up to $3.5 million. He played in 14 games. His performance earned him a bigger deal - two years, $7.5 million - a year later. He played in two playoff games with the Cowboys, before they elected to decline the option on Fleming's contract.

In March of 2020, Fleming signed with the New York Giants, reuniting with former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and offensive line coach Marc Colombo. He started all 16 games at right tackle.

Fleming also had a short stint with the Denver Broncos in 2021, playing in just five games all season.

2014: Bryan Stork, Center, Florida State

Selected: Round 4, Pick 105

Stork played in 21 regular-season games and started 17 in New England before injuries and a short fuse quickly ended his career.

He played primarily at center but also took snaps at tackle and guard. He suffered from shoulder and concussion problems and started the 2015 season on injured reserve.

Another issue with Stork was his temper. During joint practices with the Chicago Bears in 2016, Stork began throwing punches at Bears linebacker John Timu, who pushed Stork after the whistle. Stork was ejected from practice.

The Patriots attempted to trade Stork to Washington, even after they already informed Stork of his impending release. The trade fell through, however, due to a failed physical.

Shaq Mason Ted Karras Joe Thuney

2015: Shaq Mason, Guard, Georgia Tech

Selected: Round 4, Pick 131

Mason turned out to be a solid draft pick. He was a key piece to New England’s offensive line and maintained an outstanding level of play dating back to the 2016 season. He proved to be a durable player, rarely missing any games. He also played an integral part in New England’s preeminent 2010s run that included three consecutive Super Bowls appearances, all of which he started.

The Patriots recently traded the veteran offensive lineman to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in April's draft.

2015: Tre Jackson, Guard, Florida State

Selected: Round 4, Pick 111

Jackson started nine games for the Patriots as a rookie, but injuries derailed his career. He missed the entire 2016 season due to a knee injury.

The Los Angeles Rams gave Jackson a shot in 2017 but were forced to cut him because of a failed physical.

2016: Ted Karras, Offensive Line, Illinois

Selected: Round 6, Pick 221

During his time in New England, Karras had the flexibility to play both guard spots and center. He played 75% of New England’s offensive snaps last season.

Karras signed a one-year contract to be Miami's starting center in 2020. He started all 16 games for the Dolphins before returning to New England last season.

Earlier this offseason, the veteran lineman agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

2016: Joe Thuney, Guard, Illinois

Selected: Round 3, Pick 78

Thuney has been a starter at left guard for the Patriots' offensive line since the moment he stepped foot in Foxborough. He has established himself as one of the most reliable and durable blockers in football and helped the organization win two Super Bowls.

After a standout five seasons in New England, in which he did not miss a single game, he took his talents to Kansas City. The Chiefs signed Thuney to a five-year $80 million contract in 2021.

2017: Conor McDermott, Tackle, UCLA

Selected: Round 6, Pick 211

McDermott’s time in New England was short-lived. After he earned second-team all PAC 12 honors at UCLA in 2016, he failed to make the Patriots' final roster cuts his rookie season. The Bills claimed him off waivers in 2017 but then cut him in 2019. He only appeared in eight games in his time in Buffalo.

McDermott seems to have found a home with the Jets, signing a one-year deal this offseason.

2017: Antonio Garcia, Tackle, Troy

Selected: Round 3, Pick 85

Garcia’s career never took off due to his health. In fact, he didn’t play at all his rookie year because of blood clots in his lungs, spending the season on the non-football injury list. The Patriots released Garcia in 2018 after the blot colts caused him to lose a significant amount of weight.

The Jets, Colts, and Dolphins all gave Garcia a shot, but he was never able to latch onto a team. He was suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

Garcia is now playing for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL.

2018: Isaiah Wynn, Offensive Line, Georgia

Selected: Round 1, Pick 23

Wynn came to New England with high expectations. When healthy, he showed flashes that he can be a great offensive lineman. There were also times in which he was surprisingly ineffective and committed numerous penalties.

Even with the infrequent breakdown in protection, Wynn performed reasonably well in 2021, making 15 starts during the regular season.

Wynn is entering the final year of his rookie contract. His long-term future as part of the Patriots is uncertain at this point in time.

2019: Hjalte Froholdt, Guard, Arkansas

Selected: Round 4, Pick 118

Froholdt only played in eight games with New England. The 24-year-old missed all of 2019 with a shoulder injury. He was claimed by the Texans after being placed on waivers by the Patriots in 2020. After spending a few months on Houston's practice squad, the Browns signed him off the Texans practice squad. Froholdt was elevated to the Browns' active roster as a COVID-19 replacement player on December 24, 2021.

The Browns signed Froholdt to a reserve/futures contract on January 10, 2022.

2019: Yodny Cajuste, Offensive Tackle, West Virginia

Selected: Round 3, Pick 101

Cajuste was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list on Aug. 31, 2019. After initially making the 53-man roster in 2020, he was placed on injured reserve in September.

Last season was a milestone year for Cajuste, as he made his first NFL start at right tackle against the Texans. Any previous game appearances were in limited roles on special teams. He was placed on the Covid/Reserve list in late December.

2020: Dustin Woodard, Center, Memphis

Selected: Round 7, Pick 230

After playing starting 52 games at Memphis, Woodard retired shortly after being drafted.

In a strange turn of events, the former Memphis Tiger unretired on April 7, 2021, and the Patriots reinstated him to their active roster. He was waived a week later on April 16.

2020: Justin Herron, Tackle, Wake Forest

Selected: Round 6, Pick 195

In 2020 Herron earned his first career NFL start when he started in place of Jermaine Eluemunor, who did not play due to a migraine in a Week 4 loss at Kansas City.

Last season he had some unsettling moments when he saw the field. He played 369 total snaps at the tackle spots and another 23 snaps at the third tight end. He played in 12 games with six starts.

Herron is under contract through the 2023 season. In 2022 he will most likely be New England's backup left tackle.

Michael Owenu Isaiah Wynn Justin Herron

2020: Michael Onwenu, Offensive Line, Michigan

Selected: Round 6, Pick 182

Onwenu was a sixth-round steal. His impressive rookie season earned him a spot on the Pro Football Writers All-Rookie Team. He started all 16 games - 10 at right tackle, three at right guard, two at tackle-eligible tight end, and one game at left guard.

After a productive 2020 season, New England utilized Onwenu's versatility by moving him to left guard. Onwenu started the first four games, but a stint on the Covid-19 list set him back.

Onwenu is a valuable asset, though he did not end the 2021 season as a starter. There is still a chance Onwenu earns a starting gig in 2022. The talent is certainly there, as he is one of the premier run blockers in the league.

2021: William Sherman, Tackle, Colorado

Selected: Round 6, Pick 197

Most of Sherman’s career with the Patriots has consisted of him bouncing between the practice squad and active roster. He was released by New England during training camp last year, but landed on the practice squad a month later.

He was elevated to the active roster for one game in 2020 due to injuries and COVID reasons that affected most of the starting offensive linemen. He also saw his first career snaps on special teams and he was used as a blocker on field goal and extra point units.

Sherman was signed by New England to a futures contract on January 17, 2022.