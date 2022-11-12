NFL Executives Survey: Patriots Miss Playoffs?

FOXBORO — It was not that long ago that the New England Patriots were annual Super Bowl favorites.

After all, nine Super Bowl appearances with Tom Brady as the starter that resulted in six rings is quite the resume. Mix that in with the Patriots winning 17 AFC East titles, including 11 straight from 2009-19 and you have two decades of dominance.

But even with Bill Belichick still running the show, times have changed in New England and life after Brady hasn't been as successful.

In a survey of "NFL executives" released this week by ESPN, the Patriots are predicted much closer to average than elite in 2022.

"[Outside of Buffalo], I think both the Dolphins and Jets get in the playoffs," a high-ranking NFL personnel evaluator said. "Miami has speed to kill and a great system for Tua (Tagovailoa), who is playing well. He doesn't have the biggest arm, but he's putting the ball where it needs to be."

While the Patriots did make the postseason last year, they got embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills Wild Card Weekend and have not won a playoff game since 2018.

The Jets have not made the playoffs since 2010, but have made themselves relevant again with their 6-3 record. They shocked the world in upsetting the Bills last week, and an argument can be made that they were one roughing-the-passer penalty from beating the Patriots two weeks ago.

"The Jets might be a year away from being really good," an NFC personnel director said. "They can win games now but not sure they are contenders yet. Next year, they should be."

The Patriots are sitting at 5-4, and are in last place in the AFC East. After Belichick's questionable coaching decisions putting Matt Patricia in charge of the offense and offensive line and bringing back Joe Judge after his terrible head coaching experiment with the New York Giants, there are not a lot of believers in this Patriots team.

In fact, this poor coaching may have caused quarterback Mac Jones to regress rather than take an infamous year two leap.

Still, winning heals all wounds. All New England has to do is keep this winning streak going coming out of their bye week.

The Patriots will welcome the Jets to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

