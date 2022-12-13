The New England Patriots are set to hit the road on Monday night as they take on the Arizona Cardinals, looking to turn things around and keep themselves in the race for a playoff spot.

They have lost two straight games, which followed a three-game winning streak that saw them raise their record back above .500. As it currently stands, they are 6-6 and in the hunt for a playoff spot, which they can retake from the Los Angeles Chargers with a win over the Cardinals.

As for the Cardinals, it has been a disappointing season to say the least, with a 4-8 record and coach Kliff Kingsbury's seat potentially getting hotter by the week.

Leading the way for the Patriots on offense will be quarterback Mac Jones, with running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the backfield offering a complement to New England's passing attack.

A loss doesn't completely eliminate the Patriots from the playoff picture, but it does significantly lessen their chances of earning a spot in the postseason, while a win keeps them firmly in the picture.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Patriots take on the Cardinals from University of Phoenix Stadium on Monday night.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Patriots 0, Cardinals 0

The Patriots will start the game on defense.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 26.

Murray dumps off to Conner for a gain of 9 yards who then gets 6 yards on a rush for the first first down of the game.

McCoy, taking over for an injured Kyler Murray, finds Clement on 3rd and 6 for a gain of 21 yards to move across midfield and keep the drive alive.

Prater's 50-yard field goal attempt sails wide left and the Patriots defense holds the Cardinals off the board to start.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 31.

New England gets a single first down but the drive stalls and they will be forced to punt.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 4.

Conner bounces one to the outside and gains 22 yards followed by a completion of 13 yards from McCoy to Anderson.

The Cardinals have a first down completion on 3rd down wiped away due to a penalty and will be forced to punt as a result.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 3.

Jones finds Parker and Jones for gains of 10 and 12 yards as the Patriots are moving on this drive.

INTERCEPTION CARDINALS: Jones' pass is tipped at the line and the Cardinals come away with the interception.

The Cardinals will start their drive at the New England 38.

McCoy finds Brown over the middle for a gain of 10 yards on 3rd and 4 to keep the drive alive.

SECOND QUARTER: Patriots 0, Cardinals 0

