Patriots Ex CB Stephon Gilmore Prepares For 'Challenge' Facing Former Team

FOXBORO — Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore will face his former team, the New England Patriots, in Week 9 as the Indianapolis Colts looks to get their record back to .500.

The Colts are 3-4-1 despite issues at the quarterback position. The Patriots, however, appeared to have turned the page on their quarterback controversy, with Mac Jones looking to bounce back after a disappointing-but-successful performance last week. The Pats are 4-4 and looking to move above .500 for the first time this season.

After four years in New England - which included a Super Bowl title, two All-Pro seasons and three Pro Bowls - the Patriots cut ties with Gilmore over a contract and injury dispute, sending him to the Carolina Panthers in a midseason trade in 2021. In return, the Patriots received a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

Last offseason, Gilmore signed a two-year $23 million dollar deal with the Colts.

In a locker room interview on Wednesday Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was asked about facing his former team as an opponent and what it will be like playing at Gillette Stadium.

“It’s a great atmosphere and you know they got great fans,” Gilmore said. “They are a well-coached football team, and they have a great coach that’s seen a lot of football so you know those guys will be prepared.”

Gilmore did play against the Patriots as a member of the Panthers in 2021, but it wasn’t in Foxboro. Gilmore played well in that game, contributing with two tackles, a pass defended, and an interception.

The interception came in the middle of the second quarter when the Patriots tried to run Jakobi Meyers across the middle of the field. Gilmore, however, read the play perfectly and beat his former teammate to the spot to snag Jones’ pass.

Despite Gilmore departing New England on a sour note after confirming he didn't like how the Patriots handled his torn quad injury, the 32-year-old talked about looking forward to seeing old teammates as he still has close friendships with members of the organization.

"It's a great opportunity," he said. "It's a place like you say I won a lot of games there and met a lot of people there that I know for a lifetime."

There is also still mutual respect between Bill Belichick and Gilmore.

“He’s obviously a good cornerback,” Belichick said.

Sunday's game will feature most of the same pass catchers from a year ago with the exception of rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton and running back Brandon Bolden, who took his talents to Las Vegas in free agency.

Gilmore knows the Colts' defense will be tested and have to deal with the way New England mixes things up offensively.

“They can do it all,” Gilmore said. “They’re very physical at the point of attack on running plays and they got receivers that can take the ball downfield. It’s going to be a big challenge for us.”

