Patriots Over Jets: 'Dog Sh**!' New York Coach Robert Saleh Says

FOXBORO — The New York Jets entered Sunday's Week 11 rematch with the New England Patriots feeling optimistic.

They come away feeling like "dogsh-t.''

Despite losing to the Pats by a score of 22-17 just three weeks ago, the Jets sincerely believed they could beat the Patriots.

As a matter of fact, when Zach Wilson was asked about their pursuit of revenge for last season’s memorable loss in the Week 8 game, Wilson stated, “We’ll have these guys in two weeks.”

Well, after Sunday's 10-3 loss, the Jets have now lost 14 straight to the Patriots, allowing the Patriots to jump the Jets in the standings as both teams are now sitting at 6-4.

There were already whispers that Bill Belichick was in Jets quarterback Wilson's head. It's hard to contradict that after Wilson's dismal performance as New York's offense totaled just 103 yards and was unable to do much of anything.

But is it more than just Wilson? Is Belichick in the heads of everyone in the Jets organization? Including Jets head coach Robert Saleh?

“It was dog sh-t,” Saleh said of his team's second-half offensive work.

Wilson, notably, turned in his worst outing of the season. He was just 9 of 22 for 75 yards, averaging 3.5 yards per attempt, with zero touchdowns. He was sacked four times and the Jets ultimately finished with more punts (10) than Wilson had completed passes (nine).

The signal-caller is now 0-4 against the Patriots.

Despite Wilson's average quarterback rating against the Patriots being 49.8, his two career-lowest of 24.4 and 37 having come against New England, the second-year quarterback offered an odd response when asked if he feels like the offense let the Jets' defense down.

“No. No,” Wilson said.

The Patriots' defense dominated the second half holding New York's offense to two total yards. New York opened the third quarter with five straight three-and-outs and punted on all seven drives. And of course, none of their 13 total possessions reached the red zone.

Matthew Judon continued his phenomenal season by adding 1.5 sacks, giving him a league-leading total of 13. Mack Wilson Sr., Deatrich Wise Jr., and Kyle Dugger recorded the other Patriots sacks.

“This sh-t is not OK. Straight up, it is not OK," Jets receiver Garrett Wilson said. "How many total yards did we have, 103? That sh-t is not going to fly. It’s time to be consistent. It’s time to win the games we should win.”

As the Patriots defense looks to continue this dominant stretch on Thanksgiving night against the Minnesota Vikings, the Jets are left asking themselves whether this Pats meeting was really a "game they should win'' ... Because for a long, long time now, it simply hasn't been.

