Does Bill Belichick’s ‘Dependability' Over 'Ability’ Suggest Patriots QB Controversy?

FOXBORO— There's an old football saying: "The backup quarterback is the most popular guy in town."

It's easy as a fan to always want the backup. He certainly can't be worse than the guy who's in there right now, right?

Well, for the New England Patriots, the most popular guy in town is the third-string quarterback, Bailey Zappe. After Mac Jones went down with a high ankle sprain in a 37-26 Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, veteran backup Brian Hoyer was the next man up.

While Hoyer did get the start in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers, he also went down in the first quarter after suffering a concussion when he was sacked by linebacker Rashan Gary.

That was the start of 'Zappe Fever'.

In the rookie's first regular season action, Zappe completed 10 out of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown without any turnovers. He went toe-to-toe with Aaron Rodgers but lost to the Packers in overtime, 27-24.

Zappe is now 2-0 as the starter. First, he helped the Pats beat the Detroit Lions, 29-0, and last Sunday notched his first road win with a 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Zappe completed 24 for 34 for 309 yards and two touchdowns. In three games, he has completed 51 of 70 passes (73 percent) for 596 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

The fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky is the first rookie to win his first two career starts and record a 100+ passer rating in those games since Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen in 1957.

So that leads us to what everyone wants to know. Is there a quarterback controversy? What happens when Jones is healthy?

As expected, coach Bill Belichick is having none of it. On his Monday radio appearance on WEEI's Greg Hill Show, he simply shrugged.

"Mac wasn't active yesterday," Belichick said. "So there's nothing to talk about. ... At the quarterback position, you always want as many good players as you can get."

This is not the Patriots' first rodeo. Everyone remembers when a young guy named Tom Brady stepped in after Drew Bledsoe took that punishing shot on the sidelines from New York Jets linebacker Mo Lewis, knocking Bledsoe out of the game and off to the hospital.

Could Belichick make that quarterback change again, only this time 21 years later?

Well if you look back at some of Belichick's comments over the years, it's not crazy to think Zappe might have just stolen Jones' job.

Need proof?

Back in 2013, Belichick was asked if reliability and dependability are as important as a player's potential.

"We like to say that dependability is more important than ability," Belichick said. "Maybe I use your phrase but that's one we use. I think we're saying the same thing."

Granted that quote was not specifically about the quarterback position, but it still speaks volumes about what Belichick looks for from his players.

How about in 2016?

Brady took a shot to his right knee courtesy of Seattle's safety Kam Chancellor. Brady admitted his knee was sore but he didn't miss any practice which caught Belichick's eye.

"Very impressed," Belichick said when asked about Brady's durability. "There are a lot of great qualities that Tom has. That's right at the top of the list."

In that same press conference, a reporter brought back Belichick's quote about dependability. Three years later, Belichick's stance did not change.

"Dependability is more important than ability," Belichick said.

So based on Belichick's words, a healthy player practicing all week and playing on gameday is more important than a player's actual ability.

Obviously, the most important thing for Jones is to get his ankle back to 100 percent. But the longer he is sidelined, the less dependable he is, which only benefits Zappe, especially if he keeps winning games. Then, just maybe, we will see that quarterback change.

Even if Zappe isn’t in a position to steal his job, he’s certainly moving in that direction.

We'll find out next week when the Patriots will host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here