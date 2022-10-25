Skip to main content

Patriots Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe Implode in 33-14 Loss to Bears

There was a lot of buzz for the New England Patriots once Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones. However, the Patriots flopped at home on Monday Night Football.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots (3-4) are shaking their heads after a disappointing 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears (3-4) at Gillette Stadium Monday night. New England entered this game as 8.5-point favorites but simply did not show up, handing Chicago their first road win of the season.

The Patriots struggled to slow down Justin Fields, whether it was through the air or with his legs. The second-year quarterback's athleticism took the game over. Fields threw for 179 yards and one passing touchdown while adding 82 yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown. Running back David Montgomery and, Khalil Herbert both scored touchdowns. The Bears dominated the line of scrimmage. As a whole, New England had 260 yards of offense compared to Chicago's 391.

After two weeks of 'Zappe Fever' in which we saw the Patriots’ fourth-round rookie quarterback produce back-to-back brilliant performances in victories over the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns, the Patriots put up a stinker in Week 7. The only player to show some sign of success was linebacker Matthew Judon, who had four tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a pass breakup. 

On offense, Mac Jones could not have had a worse start since coming back from his high ankle sprain. His decision-making under pressure continues to be a mess. He now has five turnovers while under pressure this season. As for tonight, after only completing three out of six pass attempts for 13 yards and an interception, he was benched for Bailey Zappe.

Granted Zappe threw two interceptions of his own, but when he entered the game, he instantly ignited Gillette Stadium. He finished the game by completing 14 of 22 passes for 185 yards. With New England trailing 10-0, Zappe hit Jakobi Meyers for a ridiculous 30-yard touchdown. In his first two drives, which were just seven plays, New England's offense put up two touchdowns. At the time, Zappe was 4-for-4, for 97 yards, and a touchdown.

The running game was nonexistent against one of the worst run defenses in football. The Patriots had 70 total rushing yards, and 24 of them came from Jones. Rhamondre Stevenson did score a four-yard touchdown.

The Patriots will look to bounce back and return to the win column next week on the road when they face the New York Jets. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

