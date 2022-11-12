Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson Focused on 'Coming Back Stronger' After Bye

FOXBORO — New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson may only have one 100-yard rushing performance through the first nine games of the season, but his stamp on the offense is undeniable.

Under Bill Belichick, the Patriots tend to shy away from giving consistent snaps to a first-year running back. Still, Stevenson had a solid rookie season with 610 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

This season he's improving and expanding his game, with only 113 fewer snaps than the 24-year-old’s first year of 378 - and there are still eight games left on the schedule.

The fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma has also added a new dimension to his skill set, taking full advantage of an opportunity to become the team's pass-catching running back.

"He has done a really good job improving his pass-game skills, starting with blitz pick-up and protection," Belichick said back in August. "His route-running. He has good hands and catching the ball has never been an issue. Setting up defenders. Recognizing coverages. When to sit down, when to break, and depending on the pattern, how to maximize the distribution on the pattern."

Last season, Stevenson caught 14 of his 18 targets for 123 yards. Not exactly eye-popping numbers, but he did show an ability to play the Shane Vereen or James White role.

In six of his nine games this season, Stevenson has been targeted at least five times out of the backfield. He has 35 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown.

It’s not exactly the role most expected Stevenson to fill when the 2022 season began, but it’s the kind of workload that proves you’re a No.1 back.

"Not really worried about that,” Stevenson said. “Trying to go into the bye and learn more as the second half of the season is a grind going into November football. And coming back stronger."

Stevenson is now ninth in the NFL in rushing yards with 618. He'll have a chance to build on his career year after the bye when the Patriots welcome the New York Jets to town for a pivotal AFC East matchup.

