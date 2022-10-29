Jakobi Meyers: Mac Jones 'Locked In' at Patriots Practice; Bounce-Back Game vs. Jets?

FOXBORO — As exciting as a quarterback controversy might be for the New England Patriots fan base, it puts the actual players involved and their teammates in a tough spot. Just ask Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers, who has had success with both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

Meyers, an undrafted receiver out of North Carolina State, currently leads the team in catches and receiving yards just like he did in each of the last two years. He is also coming off of a career year in 2021, with Jones as his starting quarterback.

One part of Meyers' game that improved with Bailey under center is finding the end zone more. Despite just four receiving touchdowns since signing with the Patriots in 2019, which includes his first career touchdown reception coming from Brian Hoyer last season, Zappe already connected with Meyers in the end zone twice.

Even after benefiting from both quarterbacks, Meyers appears to be in Jones' corner.

According to Meyers, after last week's embarrassing performance on Monday Night Football in a loss to the Chicago Bears, Jones took it to another level at practice this week.

“He’s normally pretty locked in, but this week he’s definitely kicked it up a little bit,” Meyers said. “I’m excited to see him go out there and show everybody what he can do.”

After throwing an interception on the third series against Chicago, Jones was booed off the field by the Gillette Stadium crowd in the thick of numerous “Zappe! Zappe! Zappe!” chants.

Does Meyers worry that his quarterback’s confidence has been shaken?

“Not at all. I feel like he’s one of those guys who’ve been in high-(pressure) situations,” Meyers said. “Put games on the line in high-stressful situations. He’ll bounce back. He’ll be all right.”

Earlier this week, Bill Belichick offered a similar sentiment at the podium.

“I think Mac has plenty of confidence,” Belichick said.

Despite a new report that Jones is dealing with numbness in his toes on his left foot due to the high ankle sprain that sidelined him for three games, the Patriots removed Jones from the injury report Wednesday.

“I definitely wanted to play better, and I’ve just got to do better at my job,” Jones said during last week's postgame press conference. “That’s all it comes down to, and that’s all I can control, and, honestly, we’ve got a good chance here to go against the Jets and that’s what I’m already focused on.”

Jones is expected to start against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon in the Meadowlands. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here