Patriots Christmas Eve Miracle Falls Short, 22-18

The New England Patriots have lost four out of their past five games down the stretch.

FOXBORO — After a stunning Week 15 loss in the final seconds before overtime, the New England Patriots were looking to bounce back and keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

However, in order to rebound, you have to actually show up.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New England Patriots 22-18 but the game was not as close as the score indicates.

Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled ending New England's comeback.

This game was a tale of two halves. It felt like it was more or less over from the opening kickoff, as the Bengals controlled every aspect of this game.

From total yards to time of possession, and yards per play, the Bengals simply outperformed the Patriots.

Cincinnati's kicker, Evan McPherson missed two extra points, and one field goal, plus the Bengals failed to convert a two-point conversion.

Quarterback Mac Jones was awful for the majority of this game. If he wasn't sliding too soon attempting to get a first down, he was overthrowing Kendrick Bourne or miss firing on short passes. He was also sacked twice.

New England entered halftime down 22-0.

That's when things slowly started to change.

The offensive woes initially continued in the second half. The Patriots got the ball first but after just five plays, they punted the ball away.

New England's first offensive score came from a desperation heave to the end zone on third-and-forever and the ball got knocked into the hands of Jakobi Meyers for a touchdown. Nick Folk, however, missed the extra point again.

Jones did attempt some deep downfield passes in the third quarter. The second-year quarterback dropped it in the bucket deep down the field to Tyquan Thornton, but the speedy rookie couldn't make the catch as he fell to the ground.

Kendrick Bourne also saw a deep pass go his way but was unable to haul in the catch. He did pick up 29 yards on a carry to give the Patriots some much-needed energy but New England was unable to capitalize.

Bourne did haul in a five-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to cut into the lead, but the Patriots could not connect on the two-point conversion attempt.

Devin McCourty did pick off Joe Burrow in the red zone in the second quarter. Rookie Marcus Jones continued to be the Patriots' lone playmaker as he provided a 69-yard pick-six in the third quarter.

With Jones' interception, the Patriots tied a franchise record with six defensive touchdowns in 2022. That's also three straight weeks with a defensive score.

Things won't get any easier as the Patriots will welcome the Miami Dolphins to town next weekend for a New Year's Day AFC East battle. Kickoff is set for 1:00 pm at Gillette Stadium.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.