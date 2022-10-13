Browns Nick Chubb Respecting Patriots Defense: 'They Don't Mess Up'

FOXBORO — Nick Chubb has been around long enough to know not to underestimate the New England Patriots as long as Bill Belichick is patrolling the sideline.

The Cleveland Browns running back, despite being favored by 2.5 points for Sunday's game at FirstEnergy Stadium, is expecting a tough game. He spoke Wednesday about the challenges the Patriots' defense presents while sharing extremely high praise for Belichick.

"You have to respect him just because he's been in the game a long time and won many super bowls," Chubb said of Belichick. "I mean he's a great coach obviously. It's always a challenge for us going up against the Patriots."

That's a heck of a compliment coming from a player the Patriots passed on in the 2018 NFL Draft. Belichick drafted Chubb's Georgia teammate, Sony Michel, four spots ahead of him at No. 31.

The Patriots' defense will certainly put an emphasis on slowing Chubb down. The only head-to-head matchup that Chubb played in was in 2019 when he gashed New England's defense for 131 yards on 20 carries.

Chubb also fumbled twice in that game, including on his first carry against the Patriots. It was returned for a touchdown by Dont’a Hightower, giving the Patriots a 10-0 lead. Chubb’s next carry was a 44-yard run, but he was chased down by Jonathan Jones, who punched the ball out. The Patriots recovered.

Chubb was asked what he see's when he looks at that Patriots' defense even going back and looking at the film from last year.

"They're very disciplined, the guys up front stay in their gaps, a lot of two gapping, everyone's in the places they need to be and they don't mess up at all," Chubb said. "They're a very disciplined team, they're very smart, tough, big, and physical. It'll be a great challenge."

Chubb is 0-1 against Belichick and the Patriots in his career. The Browns actually lost to New England last season, but he missed the game after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Patriots (2-3) vs. Browns (2-3) kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here