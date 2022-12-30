Patriots Matthew Judon Within Striking Distance of Major Milestone

In two seasons with the New England Patriots, Matthew Judon has 28 sacks, just 6.5 fewer than in five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

FOXBORO— To say that New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon had an impactful first season may be an understatement.

The 30-year-old Grand Valley State product has been named to four straight Pro Bowls, including both of his seasons in New England. As we approach the end of the 2022 season, Judon has a chance to make history.

Following his 12.5-sack performance last season, New England’s defensive star is eyeing to eclipse the Patriots' single-season mark.

Andre Tippett set the all-time mark of 18.5 sacks in 1984, and, currently sitting at 15.5, Judon needs 3.0 to tie the Hall of Famer and 3.5 to set a new record.

With two games remaining, Judon is in striking distance.

On Thursday afternoon, Judon confirmed that he’s hoping to catch Tippett over the final two games.

“Yeah, I’d like to. I’m pretty sure Tipp is tired of sitting on that throne, so hopefully I can dethrone him,” Judon said. “But it comes within a scheme and a defensive game plan. I can’t really just go out there wildin’ and chasing records and chasing goals and abandoning my duties and my discipline to the team.”

With 2.5 sacks in his last three games, it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility for Judon to break the record Sunday against the Miami Dolphins especially when you consider that he had a three-sack game in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts.

As the heart and soul of New England's defense and an invaluable presence on and off the field, Judon's goal is to make noise in the playoffs. But reaching 18.5 sacks would be a marvelous feat too.

“It’s been a crazy year and we're still in it. We still have something to fight for,” Judon said. “That’s what we’re going to hang our hat on. We are not out of the race.”

The Patriots control their own playoff destiny. The recipe is simple, win the final two games to end the year with a winning record of 9-8 and they're in or finish 2022 with a losing record for the second time in three years and they're out.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here.