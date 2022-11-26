Despite Patriots Loss, Mac Jones Back to Form?

The New England Patriots entered their second game out of a three-game stretch in 12 days and fell short to the Minnesota Vikings 33-26. The loss drops New England to 6-5 and back to last place in the AFC East.

The good news is that the struggling offense showed signs of life after only putting up a field goal against the New York Jets in Week 10.

Despite David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn's absences, the Patriots' offensive line played much better Thursday. Mac Jones was sacked three times, but he was not under constant pressure and had more time to make throws than he has in previous weeks.

Even with the loss, Jones looked like the promising quarterback the Patriots saw last season. The second-year pro completed 72 percent of his passes, completing 28 of 39 throws for two touchdowns and more importantly, zero interceptions. He finished with a quarterback rating of 116.2 and made good decisions with accurate throws.

In a back-and-forth game, we saw four lead changes, and the game tied another five times.

Jones quickly responded to the Vikings' opening-drive touchdown with a touchdown of his own, a 34-yarder to Nelson Agholor. It marked the Patriots' offense's first touchdown in the first quarter this season. It was also Jones’ first game this season with two touchdown passes.

DeVante Parker also played well, catching four passes for 80 yards. The veteran wideout logged a 40-yard grab, and his yardage total was his second-highest of the season.

"You never want to lose, especially on Thanksgiving, but we've just got to kind of move on, flip the page and get ready for the rest of the year here," Jones said. "We've got some good opponents coming up in our division, and just got to look at the film and try and get better."

Although the Patriots' offense played better, they still had trouble in the red zone and trouble finding the end zone. By the time the fourth quarter started, Nick Folk had converted four field goals.

All in all, the performance by Jones was encouraging. He looked more comfortable and outplayed Kirk Cousins, but obviously lost the game which is ultimately what matters the most.

The Patriots will host the first-place Buffalo Bills next Thursday night at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 pm.

