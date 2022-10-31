Jets Whining About Controversial Roughing of Patriots Mac Jones

New York Jets coach Robert Salah was noticeably upset following a 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots, marking New York's 13th consecutive loss to New England. It’s not surprising, as this was supposed to be a revenge game for the Jets.

Revenge game?

Well, emotions are always high when these two teams face each other, and rightfully so given the state of the rivalry. After last year's 54-13 loss, the Jets felt the Patriots ran up the score.

Entering Sunday’s divisional showdown, the Jets requested their fans to get to their seats at MetLife Stadium before kickoff and get loud to provide a hostile environment.

With the Jets up 10-3 with 36 seconds remaining before the half, everything seemed to be going their way until one pivotal play.

The huge momentum swing came when a pick-six from Jets cornerback Michael Carter was wiped out following a roughing-the-passer penalty. Jonathan Franklin-Myers was penalized for his hit on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, giving the Patriots the ball back and negating the touchdown

Jones acknowledged that the roughing-the-passer penalty changed the entire game. He was asked after the game what he was looking for on the play.

“The penalty saved us,” Jones said. “But I definitely want to eliminate those plays. I’ve got to watch it and see what I can do better.”

As for the Jets' take on the play? Saleh was not too pleased. He was asked if he got an explanation from officials as to why the yellow flag was thrown.

“Yeah, he was hit too hard,” Saleh said.

The 84-yard pick-six from Carter would have given the Jets a 17-3 lead just before halftime. Instead, the Patriots added a field goal, and New York headed to the locker room with just a slim 10-6 halftime lead. The Patriots kept up that momentum after the half, scoring a touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter. At that point, the crowd was quiet and it felt like the energy was sucked out of the stadium.

Quarterback Zach Wilson also disputed the penalty, calling it a “terrible call.”

So what was Franklin-Myers supposed to do there? Was it a penalty? Saleh didn’t have a clear-cut answer. He just knows his team needs to play better.

“JFM’s gonna be better. It doesn’t matter. Do something,” Saleh said. “It’s 17-3 going in the locker room to 10-6 and they got the ball, lapped us, scored another touchdown, just a critical exchange. We can say it’s JFM’s fault. We can blame – it doesn’t matter. It happened. At the end of the day, we just got to be better."

Saleh was asked what the specific coaching point is for players in that situation. The Jets coach said that he’ll be looking for a stronger explanation from the league later this week.

“Hopefully get a good explanation on Wednesday,” Saleh said.

