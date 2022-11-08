Jets Rookie Star Sauce Gardner on Patriots Rematch: 'Can't Wait!'

FOXBORO — A divisional game between historical rivals really doesn't need any added hype. But that's exactly what New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is adding ahead of their looming Week 11 showdown against the New England Patriots.

The Jets are sitting at 6-3 after pulling off a 20-17 upset over the Buffalo Bills. So understandably they are feeling good about themselves.

But are they feeling too confident?

When asked after last Sunday's upset about the Jets facing the Patriots Nov. 20 at Gillette Stadium, Gardner responded with a three-word answer/message:

“I can’t wait!”

Sound familiar?

When the Jets defeated the Patriots in the 2010 playoffs to advance to the AFC Championship Game, linebacker Bart Scott dropped one of the most memorable quotes in football history about his team's impending game against the Pittsburgh Steelers:

“Can’t wait!”

More than a decade later, the phrase has returned, albeit with slightly smaller stakes.

The Jets quickly have a chance to bounce back from their 22-17 loss to the Patriots in Week 8. But to beat Bill Belichick’s squad on the road, quarterback Zach Wilson is going to have to improve. He threw three careless interceptions in the Oct. 30 matchup, and is 0-3 with two touchdown passes and seven picks in his career against the Patriots.

Wilson played New England twice last season. In the first meeting, he went 19 of 33 for 210 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions. He was also sacked four times. In the second matchup, Wilson left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury.

So what is it about playing the Patriots that makes Wilson look like completely lost?

For starters, Belichick's defense, led by Matthew Judon and his league-leading 11.5 sacks, has been able to confuse Wilson and force him into making bad throws by adding pressure. A key factor that led to Wilson's three interceptions in their last matchup was that he was pressured 16 times and was often running for his life.

Following that loss two weeks ago, Wilson was asked how tough this Patriots team is, especially considering the Jets have lost to the Patriots 13 straight games.

“Yeah, we’ll have these guys in two weeks,” Wilson said.

It certainly sounds like the Jets have this game circled on their calendars, but is it wise to be providing the Patriots bulletin board material?

Like it or not, Sauce will have to wait as both teams are on a Bye next weekend.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here