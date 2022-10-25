ESPN's Troy Aikman: ‘No Question’ Who Patriots' Starting QB Should Be

FOXBORO — Seven weeks into the regular season and the New England Patriots quarterback situation appears to be in shambles.

After two decades of Tom Brady, the Patriots were as stable as it gets in the most important position in sports. However, now Bill Belichick’s squad finds itself in unfamiliar territory.

Since Brady’s departure, New England has started Cam Newton, Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, and Bailey Zappe at quarterback.

Jones, a first-round pick out of Alabama, passed for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions as a rookie, while the team went 10-7 and made the playoffs. So, it seems fairly obvious he’s the guy, right?

At least that’s how Troy Aikman feels, as he expressed his thoughts on Jones’ ability.

After calling the Monday Night Football debacle against the Chicago Bears, Hall-of-Fame quarterback and ESPN commentator Troy Aikman appeared on “Sportscenter with Scott Van Pelt” and weighed in on the Patriots’ quarterback situation.

For Aikman, the Patriots’ course of action made it clear that they intend to go with Jones down the road over the rookie Zappe.

“Because of the way it went, there’s no question that Mac Jones is their quarterback and he’ll be starting next week, in a very tough game against the New York Jets would be my guess,” Aikman said. “And it was a tough outing for him. It was a tough outing ultimately for [Bailey] Zappe. But [Mac] Jones is their guy.”

Belichick’s handling of the quarterback situation has been a massive story in New England in recent weeks. But now, after the Patriots started Jones at quarterback against the Bears, only to pull him after three series’ for Zappe, it’s picking up traction on a national level.

Zappe went on to go 14 of 22 passing for 185 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble on a mishandled a handoff to Jakobi Meyers. When he entered the game, Gillette Stadium erupted. The rookie’s touchdown pass provided a spark, as did his incredible 43-yard pass to DeVante Parker.

Now, the team is in a quarterback predicament as questions swirl around the team’s situation moving forward. Since the game ended, Belichick has offered few answers regarding who the team’s starting quarterback will be moving forward.

“We just finished the game,” Belichick said when asked about who would start.

Regardless of which quarterback plays, New England will enter the New York Jets matchup at 3-4 and in last place in the AFC East.

