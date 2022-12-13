Patriots Stifle Cardinals, 40% Chance of Making Playoffs: Live Game Log

The Patriots took on the Cardinals in a Monday night matchup, looking to avoid a third straight loss.

The New England Patriots hit the road on Monday night as they took on the Arizona Cardinals, looking to turn things around and keep themselves in the race for a playoff spot.

Now at 7-6, the Patriots have the inside track to earn a playoff spot.

The top seven seeds at the moment ...

Buffalo Bills (10-3)

Kansas City Chiefs (10-3)

Baltimore Ravens (9-4)

Tennessee Titans (7-6)

Cincinnati Bengals (9-4)

Miami Dolphins (8-5)

New England Patriots (7-6)

Furthermore, New England is now listed as having a 40-percent chance of keeping that status and making the playoffs.

How did it all unfold? Follow along!

As for the Cardinals, it has been a disappointing season to say the least, with a 4-8 record and coach Kliff Kingsbury's seat potentially getting hotter by the week.

Leading the way for the Patriots on offense will be quarterback Mac Jones, with running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the backfield offering a complement to New England's passing attack.

A loss doesn't completely eliminate the Patriots from the playoff picture, but it does significantly lessen their chances of earning a spot in the postseason, while a win keeps them firmly in the picture.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Patriots take on the Cardinals from University of Phoenix Stadium on Monday night.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Patriots 0, Cardinals 0

The Patriots will start the game on defense.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 26.

Murray dumps off to Conner for a gain of 9 yards who then gets 6 yards on a rush for the first first down of the game.

McCoy, taking over for an injured Kyler Murray, finds Clement on 3rd and 6 for a gain of 21 yards to move across midfield and keep the drive alive.

Prater's 50-yard field goal attempt sails wide left and the Patriots defense holds the Cardinals off the board to start.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 31.

New England gets a single first down but the drive stalls and they will be forced to punt.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 4.

Conner bounces one to the outside and gains 22 yards followed by a completion of 13 yards from McCoy to Anderson.

The Cardinals have a first down completion on 3rd down wiped away due to a penalty and will be forced to punt as a result.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 3.

Jones finds Parker and Jones for gains of 10 and 12 yards as the Patriots are moving on this drive.

INTERCEPTION CARDINALS: Jones' pass is tipped at the line and the Cardinals come away with the interception.

The Cardinals will start their drive at the New England 38.

McCoy finds Brown over the middle for a gain of 10 yards on 3rd and 4 to keep the drive alive.

SECOND QUARTER: Patriots 10, Cardinals 13

FIELD GOAL CARDINALS: Prater drills the 33-yard field goal to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead with 14:52 left in the second quarter. The drive went 20 yards on 7 plays, taking 2:16 off the clock.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 25.

Jones finds Thornton for 12 yards on 1st and 10 for another first down as the Patriots move into Arizona territory.

TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS: Kevin Harris finds the end zone for the 14-yard touchdown run. Folk's extra point attempt is good to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead with 11:25 left in the second quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 8 plays, taking 3:27 off the clock.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 30.

McCoy goes deep to Brown down the sideline which draws a pass interference penalty, moving the ball for Arizona deep into New England territory.

FIELD GOAL CARDINALS: Prater drills the 32-yard field goal to cut New England's lead to 7-6 with 9:35 left in the second quarter. The drive went 56 yards on 6 plays, taking 1:50 off the clock.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 22.

On 3rd and 12 Jones connects with Agholor for a gain of 13 yards on a nice catch along the sideline.

Despite the first down, penalties kill the New England drive and force the Patriots to punt again.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 37.

McCoy opens the drive firing, finding Hopkins for 14 yards, Conner for 6 yards and Anderson for 21 yards to move into New England territory.

TOUCHDOWN CARDINALS: Conner powers forward for the 10-yard touchdown. Prater's extra point attempt is good to give the Cardinals a 13-7 lead with 2:59 left in the second quarter. The drive went 63 yards on 7 plays, taking 3:54 off the clock.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 23.

Not much going for the Patriots on that drive as they go three and out and punt the ball back to Arizona.

The Cardinals will start their drive at the New England 41.

On 4th and 1 Arizona keeps the offense on the field but the Patriots defense forces the turnover on downs.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 32.

Jones finds Henry on a deep strike over the middle for a gain of 30 yards to move closer to field goal range for Folk.

FIELD GOAL PATRIOTS: Folk drills the 51-yard field goal to cut Arizona's lead to 31-10 at halftime. The drive went 35 yards on 6 plays, taking :32 off the clock.

THIRD QUARTER: Patriots 20, Cardinals 13

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 25.

Jones finds Bourne for a gain of 15 yards and Strong for 12 yards two plays later to move across midfield.

FIELD GOAL PATRIOTS: Folk drills the 23-yard field goal to tie the game 13-13 with 10:15 left in the third quarter. The drive went 71 yards on 8 plays, taking 4:45 off the clock.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 25.

McCoy finds Hopkins on a deep strike for 29 yards to move the ball into New England territory.

On 4th and 5 the Cardinals keep the offense on the field and McCoy can't connect with Brown, and they will turn the ball over on downs.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 40.

The Patriots can't take advantage of the good field advantage off the turnover on downs and will punt after going three and out.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 6.

TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS: Hopkins gets the reception but fumbles it, which the Patriots return for a 23-yard touchdown. Folk's extra point attempt is good to give the Patriots a 20-13 lead with 5:32 left in the third quarter.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 24.

McCoy finds Brown for 15 yards and McBride for 16 yards as the Cardinals look to get back on track offensively.

INTERCEPTION PATRIOTS: McCoy is hit as he throws and the Patriots come away with the interception.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 37.

On 3rd and 5 Jones scrambles and fires a strike to Bourne along the sideline for a gain of 15 yards, bringing an end to the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER: Patriots 20, Cardinals 13

The first play of the fourth quarter is a Jones strike to Henry down the middle for a gain of 39 yards into the red zone.

TOUCHDOWN PATRIOTS: Strong plunges in for the 3-yard touchdown. Folk's extra point attempt is good to extend New England's lead to 27-13 with 14:09 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 63 yards on 5 plays, taking 1:58 off the clock.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 24.

McCoy is sacked for a loss of 11 yards and the Cardinals will punt after going three and out.

The Patriots will start their drive at their own 49.

The Patriots offense can't take advantage of the good field advantage and will punt after going three and out.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 20.

A defensive pass interference penalty gives Arizona a first down as the Cardinals look to cut into the New England lead.

On 4th and 13 the Cardinals keep the offense on the field and the Patriots get home to McCoy for the sack to force the turnover on downs.

The Patriots will start their drive at the Arizona 41.

Nothing going or the Patriots on that drive as the Cardinals defense forces a punt after a three and out.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 20.

The Cardinals once again keep the offense on 4th and 13 and once again the Patriots force the turnover on downs.

The Patriots will start their drive at the Arizona 37.

Strong bursts through the middle for a gain of 19 yards, bringing on the two minute warning.