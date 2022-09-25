Better Late Than Never: Patriots WR Finally Breaks Out in Loss to Ravens

FOXBORO — After back-to-back weeks in which points were hard to come by for the New England Patriots, the offense did its part Sunday. With three rushing touchdowns, New England put up 26 points in a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. But with the loss, the Patriots fall to 1-2 on the season.

A major reason for the Patriots' offensive success came from previously AWOL receiver DeVante Parker.

While the addition of Parker is off to a slow start in terms of production, he's slated to be New England's big-play target for years to come.

With Jakobi Meyers out after battling a knee injury for most of the week, the Patriots looked to Nelson Agholor, Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey at wide receiver.

Quarterback Mac Jones hit Parker for a gain of 31 yards to start the opening drive. It was the type of play the Patriots have been waiting for. Parker took full advantage of rookie Jalyn Armour-Davis slipping on the field and missing a tackle.

On New England's second drive, Jones threw a play-action dime to Parker. In fact, Baltimore came blitzing, and Jones lofted a pass to Parker for a 40-yard catch and run. That was the second play Parker torched Armour-Davis in man coverage.

After Parker had just one catch for nine yards in 107 offensive snaps in his first two games, the 29-year-old had two catches for 71 yards in the first quarter alone.

New England came out with a nice drive to start the third quarter. Parker contributed with catches of 36 and 25 yards including an impressive 50-50 jump ball down the left sideline.

Parker finished his day with five catches for 156 yards, three yards shy from his career high of 159 yards set in 2019. This is the 12th 100-yard game of his career.

Based on their showing against the Ravens, Parker appears to be figuring out the offense at exactly the right time.

