Rob Gronkowski: Patriots Would 'Open Arms' to Tom Brady Reunion

Don't expect him to join his former quarterback, but count Rob Gronkowski among those who simply won't let the idea of a Tom Brady/New England Patriots reunion die.

Much like any fourth quarter involving any of Tom Brady's New England Patriots teams, the idea of the legendary quarterback returning to Foxboro simply won't end.

Rob Gronkowski is the latest, and perhaps most prominent, name to add fuel to the budding Brady fire, suggesting that their shared original employer would be among the several teams to vie for the passer's services come this offseason. Though Brady, 45, came close to an NFL exit last offseason, some believe that he'll return for a 24th tour, one that could take him away from his current dwelling in Tampa Bay.

If a return to the Buccaneers is off the table, Gronkowski, a legend in his own position group at tight end, suggested that New England would be among the first to roll out the welcome mat ... again.

"If Tom really wanted to, I’m sure that it would be all open arms to go back to New England," Gronkowski told Fox News. "I would just have to say all parties would need to want it."

Gronkowski and Brady formed one of the most formidable offensive tandems in NFL history, their united dominance yielding four Super Bowls between New England and Tampa Bay. The Patriots have struggled to fill their respective roles upon their departures, with the franchise quarterback role particularly tenuous. New England originally enlisted Cam Newton in 2020 but has since turned to first-round pick Mac Jones.

Though his 23rd season, and third in Tampa Bay, has lacked the traditional Brady luster, the aging seven-time champion has continued to post respectable statistics to the tune of 3,585 yards, 17 touchdown passes, and several late fourth quarter comebacks. Some have theorized that if Brady were to return for year 24, he'd either return to New England or move on to San Francisco, the site of his childhood preference, the 49ers.

Even though Brady is far from the height of his powers, Gronkowski still believes he's still in a spot where he could write his own ticket.

"He has the opportunity to go wherever he would love to go," Gronkowski said. "It’s Tom Brady. If he wanted to go back home to the San Francisco 49ers, I’m sure that would be open. If he wanted to go back home to the Patriots, I’m sure those doors would be open. If he 100 percent wants to stay in Tampa Bay, those doors would be wide open. It’s all on him."

If Brady does come back, however, don't expect Gronkowski to join him this time around. The tight end originally retired after the 2018 season before likewise heading south to Tampa Bay, where another championship ring awaited.

This time, however, Gronkowski is more than happy to let Brady enjoy the on-field fun. "Gronk" is still active on Sundays, having recently partaken in Fox Sports' NFL studio coverage. Brady is expected to join Gronkowski at Fox when ... or if ... he finally retires.

First thing's first for Brady: even with a losing record, his Buccaneers (6-7) remain in the thick of the NFL playoff hunt thanks to division leader-based technicalities. Tampa Bay is the current leader of an NFC South quartet with no winning teams among them. A formidable test awaits on Sunday when they battle the surging defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS).

Gronkowski would be shocked if Brady's Bucs are not among the NFC's postseason seven: after Sunday's tilt with the Bengals, none of Tampa's remaining opponents (Arizona, Carolina, Atlanta) has a winning record.

"They would have to have a pretty awful run and lose their division games coming up in order not to make the playoffs," Gronkowski noted. "I see them making the playoffs for sure, and I think they can be the scariest team in the playoffs."

As for the Patriots, they're likewise engaged in a postseason push that continues on Sunday late afternoon. Stuck in the thick of the AFC Wild Card hunt, New England (7-6) battles the Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

