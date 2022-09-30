Patriots vs. Packers Week 4: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The New England Patriots travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of their NFL schedule.

The Packers enter Week 4 at 2-1 with wins over Chicago and Tampa Bay after a Week 1 loss to division rival Minnesota.

New England stands at 1-2 with a win over Pittsburgh sandwiched between losses to Miami and Baltimore.

Despite suffering a severe high ankle sprain less than one week ago, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is making every attempt to return to the field as soon as possible.

Jones could be a game-time decision Sunday, as his high ankle sprain continues to respond strongly to treatment.

Jones will undergo further treatment on Friday when the team is scheduled to hold its final practice before traveling to Green Bay for their matchup with the Packers.

How can the Patriots counter Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers? The answer might be corner Jonathan Jones.

Jones has been on of the best players for New England in the secondary this season, with an interception, two pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. He's rated by Pro Football Focus as the top player at this position through the first three weeks of the season.

WHAT: New England Patriots (1-2) vs. Green Bay Packers (2-1)

WHERE: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin (81,441)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, 4:25 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: WBZ-TV, CBS 4 / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: New England Patriots +9.5 (-110), Green Bay Packers -9.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 40.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Patriots +350, Packers -450

