‘It’s Over!‘: LeSean McCoy Rips Patriots Head Coach

FOXBORO — After winning six Super Bowls and basically owning the AFC East for two decades, the New England Patriots have been an average football team at best since Tom Brady left town.

However, after a horrendous 7-9 season with Cam Newton in 2020, it appeared New England got back to its winning ways after making the playoffs with a 10-7 record with then-rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

As we all know, the Buffalo Bills humiliated the Patriots Wild Card weekend, and since then it seems like the sky has been falling.

Following a questionable offseason that saw long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels take his talents to the west coast for the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching vacancy, Bill Belichick made some questionable hires in Joe Judge and Matt Patricia. While not officially naming an offensive or defensive coordinator, it feels like the Patriots are on track for another losing season.

At least that’s what former NFL running back LeSean McCoy is expecting. The two-time Super Bowl champion didn’t hold back when given an opportunity to lay into Belichick and the struggling Patriots.

Many in the football community believe Brady won the debate of who deserved the most credit for the Patriots’ dynasty that spanned nearly two decades. For starters, Brady left New England in 2020 and immediately won a Super Bowl in his first season without Belichick.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are 17-17 and haven’t won a playoff game since his exit, and they currently look like the third-place team in the AFC East behind the Bills and Miami Dolphins.

“It’s over for Belichick. It’s over,” McCoy said, during an appearance on FOX Sports’ SPEAK. “I’ve never seen the Patriots pay so many guys on defense at one time. They’re doing it now that Tom is gone. It’s over. This is the real Belichick. The winning percentage, playing with Brady, is 77 percent. Without Tom Brady, you wouldn’t even guess. 47 percent. He don’t win no games without Tom Brady.

“Since Tom Brady has left, they look so regular. Seriously though, when I watch the tape and I really watch them, they’re getting beat up front in the running game, defenders missing tackles - they look bad. They can’t do anything on offense. Every coach in the AFC, for all of these years, when they had Tom Brady, they’re saying the same thing I’m saying right now. Without Tom Brady, Belichick is a good coach. Stop with all of this he’s the greatest of all time. He’s not.”

The ongoing criticisms likely won’t stop for Belichick anytime soon, especially if the Patriots continue to lose football games.

But is the criticism justified?

After all, Belichick is now 71–80 in 151 career regular season games coached with someone other than Brady as his starting quarterback. Over the years, Brady was able to cover for any holes on the Patriots roster. It didn't matter if New England had a weak secondary or lacked a running game because Brady was putting points on the board in nearly every possession.

Now, New England can’t afford to make any mistakes because the chances of the Patriots' offense mounting a comeback are slim to none.

At the end of the day, neither man wins six titles without the other but all indications are that 45-year-old Brady has a real shot at his eighth Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Patriots might finish with a losing record for the second time in the past three seasons. On top of that, Brady is coming off a year where he was nominated by his peers as the No. 1-ranked player in the NFL.

Despite the week one loss down in Miami, Belichick will have an opportunity to quiet the doubters when the Patriots face the Steelers on Sunday.

