Lions Coach Dan Campbell Endorses Patriots Play-Caller Matt Patricia

FOXBORO —The New England Patriots and Detroit Lions are both heading into this weekend's matchup with a disappointing 1-3 record. While the Patriots offense has struggled mightily, Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes Matt Patricia is blooming as an offensive play-caller.

Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell said it’s easy to see the improvements the long-time Patriots defensive coach is making on a week-to-week basis.

“They’re gonna play the long game with you,” Campbell said. “They’re gonna try to ground it out and chew up the clock, play good defense. Offensively, they’re going to be selective. I think Coach Patricia has done a pretty good job over there. You can see him getting better every week and adapting.”

After a summer of speculation, Patricia stepped into a new role, making the move from defense to offense. Along with the offensive play-calling duties, he is also the offensive line coach and Bill Belichick’s senior football advisor.

There have certainly been plenty of ups and downs, including players questioning his ability. Such as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who shared a concerning quote to NFL Network while discussing the state of New England's offense.

"I question what the plan is sometimes and how we're going to attack," Meyers said.

Perhaps Meyers is talking about the misuse of some key players on offense such as Kendrick Bourne and Hunter Henry? After all, they were arguably two of the Patriots' best pass catchers a year ago, but have been invisible this season.

Or maybe he was referring to himself?

For what it's worth, Meyers has not seen game action since his quote went public. The Patriots have listed him as limited on the injury report for two straight weeks with a knee injury that he originally suffered in the preseason, even though he was healthy enough to play in the first two games of the season.

Even with all of these distractions swirling around Patricia, he certainly hasn't been brilliant, but he was gratifying in Week 4.

Just think about the degree of difficulty he endured as a more or less 'rookie' offensive play caller trying to lead a rookie quarterback on the road against Aaron Rodgers.

Could the playcalling in overtime have been better? Of course, especially when you factor that New England was 15 yards away from getting into field goal range and possibly pulling off the upset. If running back Damien Harris wasn't stuffed for no gain, perhaps Aaron Rodgers never gets his chance to march down the field and win the game.

Regardless, losing backup quarterback Brian Hoyer mid-game and turning to your third-string quarterback, Bailey Zappe is no easy task.

Patricia’s job could be even more challenging than usual this week if Zappe is forced to make his first career start. Though Mac Jones is back at practice, the starter is clearly still hampered by an ankle injury and Hoyer remains in the concussion protocol.

On the bright side, the Lions' defense is giving up 35 points per game. In fact, Detriot is leading the league in points allowed with 141. Detroit could not be visiting Gillette Stadium at a better time, giving Patricia a golden opportunity to get the offense in gear.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here