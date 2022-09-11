Star in Making: Patriots Safety Lone Bright Spot Against Dolphins

FOXBORO — On an afternoon where not a lot of things went right for the New England Patriots in a 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins, one player shined bright like a diamond.

Kyle Dugger.

After being somewhat of a questionable draft pick in 2020, Dugger is on the verge of becoming a star.

Despite playing at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne, Bill Belichick spent a second-round pick, No. 37 overall on the young safety. New England was banking on his insane athleticism, physicality, and aggressiveness.

All three of those traits were on display today, finishing with six tackles, including two for a loss.

Dugger made two really difficult plays in the pursuit of Tyreek Hill. He also made an excellent play blowing up a Chase Edmonds run for a seven-yard loss.

On a first and 10 from the six-yard line, Tua Tagovailoa threw a short pass to Hill and Dugger made a fantastic play to prevent a big play. As Hill was looking for running room, he was able to shake away from Ja'Whaun Bentley, but Dugger used his speed to track him down and tackle him for a short gain.

On a third and one play of the opening drive of the third quarter, Dugger made another great play on Hill, not only preventing the first down but tackling Hill for a one-yard loss. Unfortunately, Dugger was injured on the play.

Keeping in mind that Dugger is still a young player, he did appear to make a mistake on the Jaylen Waddle touchdown. He took an over-aggressive angle with Jalen Mills in coverage. After Waddle caught the ball, Mills seemed to look to Kyle Dugger to make the tackle. Both Ja'Whaun Bentley and Dugger whiffed and Mills wasn't close enough to touch Waddle.

It certainly looks like Dugger is tremendous when set up near the line of scrimmage. He's still a viable free safety, but there's still a learning curve.

After a relatively quiet rookie season, Dugger made his presence known whenever he was on the field. The 26-year-old registered four interceptions in 2021, notched 92 total tackles and forced one fumble.

The Patriots are hoping with Dugger's emergence along with veterans Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips will give them one of the best safety groups in the NFL. If today's game is any indication at all, New England has a special player in the secondary.

