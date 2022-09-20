Mac Jones: Patriots 'Wanted to Improve'; Mission Accomplished?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots (1-1) are heading back home on a high note after a 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1).

New England's offense showed some reassuring signs of progress Sunday after a disappointing Week 1 performance, scoring only one touchdown and committing three turnovers.

After a week of watching film and making adjustments, the Patriots were much more efficient in Pittsburgh. Mac Jones had control of the offense all game long. In fact, New England found the end zone twice, only committed one turnover, and converted on nine of 17 third downs.

"I think, obviously, we wanted to improve a lot of things," Jones said. "And we had a chance to do that throughout the week, really. That's where it all started. And just a great team win."

What stood out about Jones' performance?

Despite not putting up thrilling stats against the Steelers, Jones did complete 60 percent of his passes. He finished 21 of 35 for 252 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

Nelson Agholor was the recipient of Jones' lone touchdown pass. The veteran wideout caught a tremendous game-changing 44-yard touchdown. This was easily the best game of Agholor's tenure in New England, and he finished with six catches, for 110 yards and that touchdown.

A major reason why Jones was able to get into a rhythm is that he had a clean pocket almost all afternoon. The Steelers' defense couldn't generate any pressure without T.J. Watt, even when they sent the blitz.

Last week the Steelers' defense registered seven sacks on Joe Burrow, but in Week 2, Pittsburgh's defense failed to sack Jones.

“The offensive line played amazing,” Jones said. “I didn’t even really get hit. So, hats off to them. Run game, pass game, they made it work. That was something I was really proud of. We’ve just got to keep doing that.”

The Patriots play the Baltimore Ravens in their home opener at Gillette Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here