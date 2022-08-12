WATCH: Second Patriots Rookie Scores First TD

FOXBORO — New England Patriots rookie running back Kevin Harris joined teammate Tyquan Thornton in scoring his first NFL (preseason) touchdown.

Harris bullied his way in from three yards out for the score, giving New England a 14-10 lead in the third quarter.

Check out Harris' touchdown in the video below:

Early on in training camp, Harris logged work with the Patriots' second unit.

Listed at 5-10, 225 pounds, Harris is built like a truck. His lower-body build catches the eye which should help rookie have success.

Harris is a downhill runner with good vision, power, contact balance, and decision-making skills. He runs angry and has a surprising amount of elusiveness for his body type and running style. He is surprisingly light on his feet and fluid when stringing together moves. He ran a 4.62 40 at his Pro Day.

Harris joined New England as the 183rd selection in the sixth round of this year’s draft. He participated in the Patriots’ offseason workouts and mandatory minicamp as well as the rookie developmental program.

Spending his entire three-year college career at South Carolina, Harris appeared in 28 games and started 16 of them. Harris finished his time as a Gamecock with 358 carries for 1,798 yards and 23 touchdowns. His best season was his sophomore campaign in 2020 when he led the SEC with 113 rushing yards per game.

At this current juncture, the running back room is crowded. Granted, James White just retired, but Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor, Ty Montgomery, and Pierre Strong Jr. are all fighting for snaps.