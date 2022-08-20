Patriots RB Flashes Versatility Against Panthers: New James White?

FOXBORO — With two preseason games in the books, New England Patriots hybrid runner/receiver Ty Montgomery has been one of the better players on offense. In fact, he has a tremendous opportunity to not only secure himself as part of the running back rotation, but ultimately take over the crucial James White role.

A week after recording zero snaps in the preseason opener, Montgomery saw his first live game action as a member of the Patriots in Friday night's 20-10 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers. After back-to-back three and outs to start tonight's game for the Patriots' first-team offense, Montgomery proved how valuable he is after giving New England some life on offense.

He caught one pass for five yards and added four carries for 13 yards and a touchdown.

Montgomery was asked how it felt to score a touchdown at Gillette Stadium.

"It felt really good, I'm not going to lie," Montgomery said. "I feel like it's a privilege to be a part of this organization. It's my first touchdown since 2018. I don't care that its preseason, I'm just happy to be getting opportunities."

It really shouldn't come as a surprise that the veteran played well tonight as he was one of the most active members of the offense all week in practice.

His presence on offense can really add some much-needed playmaking ability, as he looks so natural as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

After signing a two-year contract this past offseason, and joining an already crowded running back room, Montgomery was originally viewed as a player who would have to work his way onto the roster. However, his strong training camp, lack of playing time in New England’s preseason opener, and solid performance tonight have now elevated him to what appears to be a secure spot on the 53-man roster.

Belichick himself might have even alluded to that this week.

“We’ll see how it all plays out, but I’m glad we have him,” Belichick said. “Great to work with him, and I look forward to working with him throughout the course of the year on the team in multiple roles.”

Montgomery was selected in the third round, No. 94 overall by the Green Bay Packers in the 2015 NFL Draft. After playing in a handful of different offenses throughout his career with the Packers, New York Jets, and New Orleans Saints, it looks as if his versatility is a perfect fit in New England.