Patriots Top 3 Players Entering 2022 Season?

The New England Patriots may not be a team loaded with star power, but they still have many talented players on their current roster as they gear up for the 2022 season.

After an extremely active offseason in 2021, the Patriots returned to normalcy and didn't go on a massive spending spree this Spring. Still, the team addressed some needs by trading for receiver Devante Parker and linebacker Mack Wilson, and of course, they added a slew of new players in the NFL Draft.

The team is looking to build off a 10-7 record and ultimately get back to the Super Bowl.

With OTAs well underway and training camp only about a month away, Pro Football Focus has listed every NFL team's top three players. When unveiling these players, PFF had some talented names to choose from when it came to New England.

The analytics site ultimately settled on quarterback Mac Jones, linebacker Matthew Judon and center David Andrews as the team's top trio.

Writes PFF:

The Patriots have built much of their roster with quality players, but there isn’t much high-end star power to fall back on. Jones had, by far, the most promising rookie campaign of any of the first-year quarterbacks in 2021, but that wasn’t a very high bar to clear. His uncatchable pass rate was a top-five mark among all quarterbacks last year, and that ball placement will continue to be what he hangs his hat on.

The site also explains its choices of Judon (a powerful pass-rusher) and Andrews (the team's most reliable offensive lineman):

Judon produced as a pass-rusher in his first season in New England with 61 quarterback pressures (12th among edge rushers), and Shaq Mason’s departure via trade leaves Andrews as the team’s longest-tenured and most reliable offensive lineman. Andrews’ 79.6 PFF grade in 2021 ranked fifth among qualifying centers.

Honorable mention goes to guard Michael Onwenu, safety Devin McCourty and defensive lineman Christian Barmore.

A case could certainly be made for all three players to crack the top tier. Barmore was a force on the defensive line and has a bright future as a key building block on Belichick's defense. All in all, Jones and Judon are perfect selections as they are team leaders, and Andrews is a valuable piece to New England's offensive line.