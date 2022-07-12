TRADE: Patriots Send WR N'Keal Harry To Chicago Bears

After three seasons in Foxboro, the Patriots are moving off N'Keal Harry for a future late-round pick

The New England Patriots are trading receiver N'Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick. The news was first reported by NFL Network.

Harry, 24, was expected to be on the bubble entering his fourth season following a sluggish offseason. Multiple reports stated that his days were numbered and New England would be working to find a trade partner to bring anything of value in return.

The Patriots, snug against the salary cap, also pick up $1 million in space via the deal. Considering his inability to gain separation from defenders and New England's stable of talented receivers, it was going to be an uphill climb for Harry to make the final roster in Foxboro.

Drafted 31st overall out of Arizona State in 2019, Harry has struggled with consistency and production during his first three seasons. In 33 games, the former Sun Devil made 17 starts and recorded 57 catches for 548 yards with four touchdowns.

Harry's best season came in 2020 when he recorded 33 catches for 309 yards and two scores. Last season, he was limited to a career-low four starts in 12 total games. New England elected to not pick up his fifth-year option following the 2022 draft.

The Bears might be one of the few organizations that value Harry's 6-4, 225-pound frame in a starting role. Chicago is limited at receiver following the departure of Pro Bowler Allen Robinson. Third-year receiver Darnell Mooney is expected for a bigger role as the team's top option, but the Bears were limited on the market in terms of adding pass-catchers.

Chicago added Byron Pringle from the Kansas City Chiefs and Equanimeous St. Brown from the Green Bay Packers. In the third round, the Bears used the No. 71 pick on Tennessee's Velus Jones, who already has be thrust into a starting role during minicamp at OTAs. Chicago also has hopes that former sixth-round pick Dazz Newsome can be effective in the slot like he was during his days at North Carolina.

The Patriots now will turn to new additions DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton to carry the load with second-year quarterback Mac Jones. Parker, who spent the first seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins before being traded this offseason.

Thornton, New England's second round pick, is expected to fight for reps as the team's vertical receiver. Last season at Baylor, the speedy wideout averaged 15.3 yards per catch and scored 10 touchdowns on the way to helping the Bears pick up their first 12-win season in program history.

New England reports to training camp July 27.