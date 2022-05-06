Patriots UDFA Signing: Devin Hafford Latest CB Gem?

The 2022 NFL Draft is over, but the Patriots are still adding talent.

Bill Belichick is at it again. We can now add Devin Hafford to the list of rookie free agent cornerbacks signed by the New England Patriots at the end of an NFL Draft.

Devin Hafford Devin Hafford Devin Hafford

The Tarleton State cornerback broke the news that he signed a contract with the Patriots himself on Monday night, taking to social media to announce his pro football destination.

A sixth-year senior, who appeared in 56 games during his career with the Texans, Hafford measured in at 5-10, 195 at his pro day and showed some strength and explosiveness. He ran a 4.56-second 40 time and registered 24 reps on the bench.

As a result, he made an on-field impact as soon as he arrived at Tarleton State. As a true freshman, he played in all 11 games and finished sixth on the team with 54 tackles, including 37 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.

It is his senior season in 2021 that likely caught the Patriots' eye. Hafford accrued 50 tackles and eight turnovers during his final college campaign. In fact, six of those turnovers were interceptions, and the other two were fumble recoveries. He was later named the WAC Defensive Player of the Year but received little pre-draft hype coming out of the FCS.

When you watch the tape on Hafford you see just how physical of a corner he is on the field. He is not afraid to jam the receiver at the line of scrimmage. His 12 career picks are tied for the third-most in a Texan's career, two short of the record. He was also LSC Defensive Back of the Year and First Team All-LSC in 2018, plus All-LSC Second Team in 2017. Altogether, he earned five All-American honors.

The Texans went 35-21 (.625) with Hafford controlling the secondary, including back-to-back winning seasons to start Tarleton's NCAA Division I era in 2020-21, plus back-to-back Lone Star Conference championships in 2018-19.

Malcolm Butler Myles Bryant Bill Belichick

The Patriots will now give him a shot and hope to hit another home run at the cornerback position. New England, after all, has an impressive history of finding diamonds in the rough at the cornerback position after the draft.

Current Patriots Malcolm Butler, Jonathan Jones, and Myles Bryant, as well as former team members J.C. Jackson, Justin Coleman, and Randall Gay all arrived in New England through rookie free agency.