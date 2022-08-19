Skip to main content

Patriots vs. Panthers: Hot Tempers; How to Watch

The Patriots and Panthers meet on Friday night at Gillette Stadium in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The New England Patriots host the Carolina Panthers in a Week 2 NFL preseason matchup between two teams hoping to improve on a disappointing end to 2021.

New England tries to improve on a 10-7 campaign that culminated in an early postseason exit at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, while Carolina attempts to dig its way out of the cellar of the NFC South after finishing just 5-12 a year ago.

Always the innovator, Patriots coach Bill Belichick installed a unique, two-play-caller system on the offense during the 31-21 preseason loss to the New York Giants. With the departure of long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders, New England is still in search of its primary play caller.

"We did a lot of things in this game that will be beneficial in the long run," Belichick said after the game. “Whether it was on the coaching staff, playing time, players that played, and so forth. That's all part of the process.”

Tempers have flared in joint practices this week between the Patriots and Panthers. On Tuesday, players were kicked out of practice in two separate sideline-clearing melees and then the two teams begin scrapping early and often Wednesday.

WHAT: New England Patriots (0-1) vs. Carolina Panthers (1-0)

WHEN: Friday, August 19, 2022, 7 p.m. EST

Scroll to Continue

Read More

WHERE: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA (65,878)

TELEVISION: PATRIOTS PRESEASON NETWORK / WBZ-TV, Channel 4 / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Carolina Panthers +5.5

TOTAL: 40

MONEYLINE: Panthers +205, Patriots -250

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

New England Patriots LS Joe Cardona
News

WATCH: Patriots LS Joe Cardona Conducts U.S. Navy Ceremony

By Mike D'Abate
960465CD-178D-4970-84E1-B00B99EC4791
News

Patriots vs. Panthers 3 to Watch: DEFENSE

By Mike D'Abate
Patriots QB Mac Jones
News

Patriots vs. Panthers: Will Mac Jones, Starters Play?

By Mike D'Abate
Patriots QB Mac Jones and Matt Patricia
News

Patriots vs. Panthers Preseason GAMEDAY: Preview, Odds, Fights?

By Bri Amaranthus
Patriots QB Mac Jones (10) and WR Nelson Agholor (15)
News

Patriots vs. Panthers 3 to Watch: OFFENSE

By Mike D'Abate
Patriots - Giants Bill Wink
News

Patriots Preseason: Week 1 Too Much Blitzing!; Week 2 Too Much Fighting?

By Richie Whitt
Patriots - Watson Brady
News

Deshaun Watson New 11-Game Suspension: Fair Compared To Patriots 'Deflategate'?

By Richie Whitt
Jalen Wydermyer
News

Patriots Sign Former Bills, Texas A&M Aggies Tight End

By Patriots Country Staff