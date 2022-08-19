Patriots vs. Panthers: Hot Tempers; How to Watch

The New England Patriots host the Carolina Panthers in a Week 2 NFL preseason matchup between two teams hoping to improve on a disappointing end to 2021.

New England tries to improve on a 10-7 campaign that culminated in an early postseason exit at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, while Carolina attempts to dig its way out of the cellar of the NFC South after finishing just 5-12 a year ago.

Always the innovator, Patriots coach Bill Belichick installed a unique, two-play-caller system on the offense during the 31-21 preseason loss to the New York Giants. With the departure of long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders, New England is still in search of its primary play caller.

"We did a lot of things in this game that will be beneficial in the long run," Belichick said after the game. “Whether it was on the coaching staff, playing time, players that played, and so forth. That's all part of the process.”

Tempers have flared in joint practices this week between the Patriots and Panthers. On Tuesday, players were kicked out of practice in two separate sideline-clearing melees and then the two teams begin scrapping early and often Wednesday.

WHAT: New England Patriots (0-1) vs. Carolina Panthers (1-0)

WHEN: Friday, August 19, 2022, 7 p.m. EST

WHERE: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA (65,878)

TELEVISION: PATRIOTS PRESEASON NETWORK / WBZ-TV, Channel 4 / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: 98.5 FM The Sports Hub

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Carolina Panthers +5.5

TOTAL: 40

MONEYLINE: Panthers +205, Patriots -250



