Patriots-Bills Pre-Game Notebook: Roster Notes, Game Prediction and More

With the AFC East Division title likely on the line, Sunday’s matchup has the makings of an instant classic between two stout, and evenly-matched teams.

The New England Patriots have returned to the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, as they prepare to host quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 26 at 1:00pm ET kickoff . This pivotal contest between two divisional rivals has the potential to be a deciding factor in the race for not only the AFC East title, but also the top spot in the Conference.

The New England Patriots will play the Buffalo Bills for the second time in a three-game span, following the 14-10 victory at Buffalo in a Monday Night Football Game on Dec. 6. The Patriots are looking for their 28th series sweep overall over Buffalo and their 16th series sweep of the Bills under Bill Belichick. Last season, the Bills swept New England for the first time since the 1999 season, including a victory on Monday Night Football on Dec. 28 with a 38-9 win.

Viewing/Listening:

TELEVISION:

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen via regional local affiliates. Ian Eagle will handle play-by-play duties with Charles Davis as the color analyst. Evan Washburn will work from the sidelines.

STREAMING:

For information on how to stream the game please visit the Ways to Watch guide, via Patriots.com

RADIO:

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Patriots Roster Notes:

With much question surrounding each of their status for Sunday’s matchup, both wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (COVID-19/Reserve) and Damien Harris (hamstring) appear likely to play against the Bills in Week Sixteen. The team announced Bourne’s activation from the list on Saturday. The versatile wideout is vaccinated, and thus had the opportunity to clear COVID protocols, making him eligible for Sunday’s game.

Harris was forced to leave New England’s Week Fifteen matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, due to a hamstring injury. The injury made him a limited participant in practice all week. However, as the Pats did not elevate a running back for Sunday’s matchup with the Bills, Harris seems like a safe bet to be active. Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson is out, having been placed on COVID-19/Reserve on Friday.

The Patriots have also activated linebacker Josh Uche from injured reserve and elevated wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and cornerback D’Angelo Ross from the practice squad.

Bills Roster Notes:

Buffalo also made some roster moves in anticipation of Sunday’s matchup, activating offensive lineman Dion Dawkins from COVID-19/Reserve, elevated defensive tackle Eli Ankou from the practice squad, and ruled defensive tackle Star Lotulelei out for Sunday's game.

Dawkins’ activation is a huge plus for Buffalo’s offensive line. Dawkins was named to his first Pro Bowl this week, and has started 13 games in 2021. He missed last week's win over Carolina on the COVID-19 list.

Lotulelei did not travel with the team and has been ruled out for Sunday's game, with ‘personal reasons’ being cited on Buffalo’s final injury and practice participation report of the week. Lotulelei is the Bills’ premiere run stuffer, and leaves a void on the interior of the team’s defensive line.

The Bills elevated defensive tackle Eli Ankou. Ankou has played in three of the last four games for Buffalo.

Lastly, Buffalo will be without the services of two of their top wide receivers on Sunday. Both Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley remain on COVID-19/Reserve.

Patriot Maven Game Prediction

Essential on Offense: Balance is Key

While few expect the Patriots offense to attempt a mere three passes for the second time in as many meetings against the Bills, New England will still look to the running game to be their offense’s primary vehicle on Sunday. With rookie Rhamondrew Stevenson shelved, Damien Harris will get the majority of the carries. Still, it is important to note that Harris has been hampered by a hamstring injury for the entirety of the week. Therefore, he may not be running at his highest level. As a result, New England will need to utilize the running game to facilitate play-action. With the Bills likely to take a page out of the Indianapolis Colts’ playbook (stopping the run, to make the Pats’ offense ‘one-dimensional’) quarterback Mac Jones should target the intermediate area of the field. This means additional looks for tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, as well as Brandon Bolden out of the backfield. If Jones can get into a rhythm with short, accurate passes in the middle of the field, the run game may be used to keep Buffalo’s defense off balance.

Essential on Defense: Contain the Ground Game

Though forcing Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen to throw the ball is a risky strategy, the Pats may look to do so more-often-than-not on Sunday. With both Gabriel Davis and Cole Beasley sidelined due to COVID-19, Buffalo may have a bit tougher time moving the ball through the air than usual. As a result, Allen may look to running back Devin Singletary, as well as himself to get their ground game on track. After allowing 226 rushing yards to the Indianapolis Colts in Week Fifteen, the Pats run defense is looking for redemption. In addition to Singletary, the Pats have to be diligent in watching for designed runs, specifically calling for Allen to scramble from the pocket. To do so, the Pats need to set the edge, as well as maintain gap discipline. Both linebackers Matthew Judon (in the pass rush) and Ja’Whaun Bentley (run defense) will need to play at a high level for the Pats to find success against Buffalo’s offense on Sunday.

Final Analysis:

While each side is preparing for a strategic showdown between two teams who are not only evenly matched, but know each other very well, the main ingredient for success in games such as these is to protect the football. The Patriots were uncharacteristically prone to committing pre-snap penalties and turning the ball over in Week Fifteen against the Colts. New England needs to secure the football, maintain their discipline and avoid costly breakdowns in special teams’ coverage. Supplying any team with an early, padded lead is a recipe for disaster. If the Pats do so against a deeper and more explosive Buffalo offense, it will be a long day on Sunday. Still, the Pats are likely to be much more efficient in their execution on Sunday. This one will come down to the wire, with the home team making just enough plays on both sides of the ball to earn their tenth win of the season.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Patriots 24, Bills 20