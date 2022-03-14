Patriots, QB Brian Hoyer Agree to Two-Year Deal

The New England Patriots are reportedly bringing back a familiar face to their quarterback room for the 2022 NFL season.

Per an announcement from his agency, JL Sports, New England is re-signing veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer. Jim McBride of the Boston Globe was the first to report that the 36-year-old veteran signal-caller was coming back to Foxboro. JL Sports confirmed that Hoyer’s deal is for two years, with Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reporting (through her source) that the compensation includes $3 million in guarantees.

Hoyer served as the Patriots’ primary backup in 2021, serving as a mentor to starter Mac Jones. Hoyer Seeing the majority action in late-game scenarios, Hoyer played in five games, completing nine of eleven passes for 227 yards and one touchdown. His primary contribution to the team was his role as a mentor for the Patriots’ young starting quarterback.Though his best days on the field may be behind him, his tutelage of Jones gives him value in New England; especially in light of the team’s numerous offensive coaching changes.Hoyer has been outstanding when running the scout team. His experience and knowledge within the Patriots offensive system could prove to be invaluable during training camp. Should the Patriots choose to enter the 2022 season without rostering Hoyer, it is possible that he may remain with the team in a coaching or advisory role. However, no indication had been given that the 36-year-old was ready or willing to hang up his cleats just yet.

Hoyer’s signing with the team should not be dismissed as mere roster-filling. With the departure of both former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree to Las Vegas, Hoyer’s tutelage will be crucial for the continued development of Mac Jones. He also joins Jones and fellow backup Jarrett Stidham on the depth chart. Stidham, who is entering his fourth year with the team spent much of 2021 as a healthy scratch, after returning from a back injury which kept him on injured reserve. Rather than spend another season as the third-option on New England’s quarterbacks chart, the Pats may entertain the idea of trading Stidham before the start of training camp.

McBride also reported on Monday morning that the Pats had re-signed reserve offensive lineman James Ferentz.

Having been with the Patriots’ organization since 2017, Ferentz has served as a reliable depth option along the team’s offensive line. The 32-year-old has seen regular season action for the Pats on three occasions this season, serving as a COVID replacement in Week Five (vs. Houston Texans) and as a standard elevation in Week Six (vs. Dallas Cowboys) and Week Seven (vs. New York Jets.) During that span, he has made two starts, taking 118 snaps at left guard and 16 snaps at right guard. He would finish the season in limited duty as a practice squad elevation, seeing the field for a total of 134 offensive snaps.

With both tackle Trent Brown and guard Ted Karras headed for free agency, Ferentz will provide experienced depth along the interior offensive line in 2022.