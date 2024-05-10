Patriots Reveal Jersey Numbers for 2024 Draft Class
In non-Bill Belichick era fashion, the New England Patriots have officially released each their rookies' jersey numbers in just two weeks after the NFL Draft ended.
After years of having first-year players enter into the fold with the expectation to earn numbers in camp before being able to choose their own, the Patriots under head coach Jerod Mayo have now decided to dish out their new players' digits almost immediately. It's one of many changes that have seemingly been implemented since Mayo has taken the reigns.
Here's the full list of the New England Patriots' 2024 rookie draft numbers:
Drake Maye, QB: 10
Ja'Lynn Polk, WR: 1
Caedan Wallace, OT: 70
Layden Robinson, OG: 63
Javon Baker, WR: 6
Marcelllas Dial, CB: 27
Joe Milton, QB: 19
Jaheim Bell, TE: 88
Instead of having to see Drake Maye throw passes in camp wearing the number 50 like Mac Jones did under Coach Belichick, he'll have the ability to choose whatever number he feels before he takes the field, just like the other 31 teams in the league have done for years.
The Patriots will get a chance to see their new rookies (and their new numbers) in action once minicamp kicks off on Saturday, May 11th.