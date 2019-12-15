Report: Patriots Suspend Videographer Involved in Video Scandal

The New England Patriots have suspended the videographer who filmed the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline during their Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns, according to The Boston Globe.

Video surfaced Sunday morning courtesy of Jay Glazer of FOX Sports that showed the footage recorded by the Patriots' videographer, along with the confrontation between the videographer and the Bengals staff that pulled him aside to question what he was filming. In the footage, you can hear the videographer pleading that they delete the video right then and there and forget about what had happened.