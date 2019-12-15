PatriotMaven
Report: Patriots Suspend Videographer Involved in Video Scandal

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have suspended the videographer who filmed the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline during their Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns, according to  The Boston Globe. 

Video surfaced Sunday morning courtesy of Jay Glazer of FOX Sports that showed the footage recorded by the Patriots' videographer, along with the confrontation between the videographer and the Bengals staff that pulled him aside to question what he was filming. In the footage, you can hear the videographer pleading that they delete the video right then and there and forget about what had happened. 

Ted Karras Active for Week 15, Jason Mccourty out vs. Bengals

Devon Clements

Karras will make his return to the starting lineup after missing the past two games.

5 Things to Know About the Patriots' Week 15 Opponent: The Cincinnati Bengals

Max McAuliffe

Ahead lies a 1:00 p.m. matchup on Sunday against the 1-12 Bengals. Here is what you need to know about the Patriots' Week 15 opponent.

How Patriots Should Attack Andy Dalton, Bengals Offense

Max McAuliffe

In the fifth edition of this series, we break down this week's Patriots matchup against the struggling Cincinnati Bengals and their longtime quarterback, Andy Dalton.

Three Keys to a Patriots Victory in Week 15 vs. Bengals

BJ Shea

Three keys for the Patriots to beat the Bengals in Cincinnati in Week 15.

How Will Patriots Spread the Wealth on Offense?

Devon Clements

Edelman was on the injury report in Week 15 with yet another injury. What can be done to spread the ball out and keep Edelman out of harm's way down the stretch?

Report: Patriots Likely to Face Steep Penalties for Illegally Taping Bengals' Sideline

Devon Clements

A loss of a draft pick, a fine, and a suspension could be in line for New England following the video scandal.

Report: Extension Talks Between Nick Caserio, Patriots 'Have Gone Nowhere'

Devon Clements

It looks like Caserio full intends to enter the 2020 offseason as a free agent.

Video Surfaces of Patriots Videographer Being Confronted by Bengals Staffer

Devon Clements

FOX Sports obtained a video that shows the confrontation between the Bengals staffers and the Patriots videographer that filmed the Bengals' sideline in Week 14.

Nate Burleson Says N'Keal Harry Needs to Take Control of Prime Situation with Patriots

Devon Clements

The former NFL receiver let Harry know that he has to take control of the prime situation he has in New England.

Isaiah Wynn Misses Week 15 Patriots Practice on Thursday

Devon Clements

Thursday's Week 15 practice report for the Patriots had a mixed bag of participations.