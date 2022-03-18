Patriots to Reportedly Host Offensive Lineman Ryan Bates for Free Agent Visit

It has been an interesting week for the New England Patriots offensive line.

With the 2022 League Year having begun just over 24 hours ago, New England has already lost starting left guard Ted Karras to free agency [signing with the Cincinnati Bengals], and has traded starting right guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Besides the departures of both Karras and Mason, starting right tackle Trent Brown — currently an unrestricted free agent — was expected to visit the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday. Though the Patriots are still expected to be in the hunt to retain his services, Brown is apparently exploring his options on the open market. In short, the Pats might be in danger of losing three key pieces of their 2021 starting offensive line.

As a result, the Patriots will be investing both free agent and draft capital into restocking their offensive line. Despite the obvious void at guard, the Pats may also find themselves in need at tackle, with starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn entering the final year of his rookie deal.

New England had been linked to Dallas Cowboys tackle La’el Collins, who was released by the team on Thursday, as they maneuver their salary cap situation. However, it appears that the 28-year-old will not be making his home in Foxboro, Massachusetts in the upcoming 2022 season. According to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, Collins and the Patriots were far enough apart on financials to consider an agreement.

With Collins seemingly out of reach, the Patriots will turn their attention to other potential candidates. According to Darren Wolfson of KTSP In Minneapolis, Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Ryan Bates, who started Buffalo's final five games at guard last season, will visit the Pats on a free agent visit next week. Bates had visited the Vikings on Thursday, according to a league source.

The 25-year-old was the recipient of a restricted free agent low-level tender by the Bills. As such, he is free to visit and field offers from other teams. However, per the terms of the tender, Buffalo maintains the "right of first refusal" to match any other contract offer.

Bates, listed 6-foot-4 and 302 pounds, has been a versatile backup for Buffalo since joining the team as an undrafted in 2019 out of Penn State. While he mostly played in a reserve role in his three seasons with the team, he first entered the Bills’ starting lineup in December, due to some injuries to Buffalo’s starters. Though he started at right guard, Bates shifted to a starting role at left guard for the team’s final four games of 2021, including both playoff games. Bates has also played limited snaps at center for the Bills.

In addition to hosting Bates for a visit, New England is expected to remain active in their pursuit of depth along the offensive line on the open market.