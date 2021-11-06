Pining for a Pass-Catcher? Patriots Elevate WR Kristian Wilkerson for Week Nine

The New England Patriots will have some additional reinforcement at the wide receiver position for Sunday’s Week Nine road matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

On Saturday, the Patriots promoted receiver Kristian Wilkerson as a standard elevation from the practice squad. It is Wilkerson’s first elevation of 2021, and the second of his two-year NFL career. In his only regular-season pro appearance, to date, the 24-year-old played two offensive snaps in a November 2020 win over the New York Jets.

Since joining the Pats in 2020, Wilkerson has been a mainstay on the team’s practice squad. The SE Missouri State product had an impressive showing during training camp. He saw the majority of his reps in an X-Receiver role, in conjunction with the team getting solid contributions at the X from both Nelson Agholor and N’Keal Harry. He also received notable work on special teams drills; at one point, alongside special teams captain. Matthew Slater. Though Wilkerson was rumored to be in line for a roster spot, he was released by the team during roster cutdown, and subsequently signed to the practice squad.

While Wilkerson’s skill set makes him a solid depth addition at wideout, his elevation does raise some questions. With the Pats expected to heavily utilize their running game on Sunday against the Panthers, one might be inclined to think that the Pats may have required help in other areas, such as the defensive front, or the secondary. In elevating Wilkerson, the Pats may have tipped their hand in showing concern for the health of N’Keal Harry. The Patriots’ 2019 first-round pick was a new addition to Friday’s injury report with a knee injury. Harry is listed as ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s matchup and is the only wide receiver currently listed on the Pats’ injury report. If he is unable to suit up, Wilkerson would provide insurance at the position.

Kickoff for Sunday’s Week Nine matchup between the Patriots and Panthers at Bank of America Stadium is set for 1: 00pm ET.