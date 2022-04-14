Revisiting the New England Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Class

The New England Patriots exceeded the expectations of their fan base, by returning to national prominence in 2021. Following a one year absence from the NFL playoffs finished the season with a 10-8 record, having entered their late season bye week with a record of 9-4 while riding a seven-game win streak. For portions of the year, New England spent time atop the AFC East division, as well briefly holding the number one seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Despite sputtering down the stretch, including a demoralizing 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs, the Patriots continued to win with the familiar formula of smart, complementary football in all three phases, as well as exemplary coaching.

Much of their success can be attributed to the arrival of some of their fresh rookie faces via the 2021 NFL Draft.

Despite the negative narrative surrounding the drafting ability of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (pushed by either the ill-informed, or those seeking attention), the Pats 2021 Draft class will rank among its most productive, and thus its most memorable. The Patriots earned rave reviews for their Draft performance, having their haul ranked first in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. In addition, two members of the Pats 2021 Draft class were honored for their efforts by being named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s (PFWA) All-Rookie team.

Making eight selections, the Pats addressed several key positions of need, including their choosing a quarterback in the first round for the first time since 1993. In the process, the newest New England Patriots hope to leave indelible impressions on the team beyond 2021.

With two weeks until opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft, here is a look at the Patriots 2021 Draft Class, and their impact on the team’s past, present and future.

Round 1 — 15th Overall Selection

Mac Jones, Quarterback, Alabama

After earning the starting job at the conclusion of training camp, Jones enjoyed a stellar rookie season, inspiring palpable hope amongst the fanbase for the future of the Pats’ quarterback situation. The 23-year-old led all rookies with a 67.6 completion percentage and a 92.5 passer rating, while compiling 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. The 15th overall selection in the first round of last April’s draft, Jones completed at least 70 percent of his attempts in nine games and twice threw for 300-plus yards through the air. He led New England to a 10-7 regular-season record as a starter, as well as a return trip to the playoffs after a one year absence. Down the stretch, Jones clearly had his struggles. He was less accurate, made more rookie mistakes and had difficulty when defenses were able to adjust to take away his preferred routes and targets. However, he regularly maintained his poise, his focus and his drive to constantly improve. Those qualities will continue to make him the ideal steward of New England’s timing-based passing game, predicated on vertical routes and completions from quick, accurate throws.

Round 2 — 38th Overall Selection

Christian Barmore, Defensive Line, Alabama

While Jones may ultimately be the crown jewel of the Patriots’ 2021 Draft haul, Barmore may end up being the steal of the Draft as a whole. Arriving in New England via the 38th overall selection, the second-rounder logged 46 tackles, two batted passes and 1.5 sacks during his rookie campaign. Barmore finished the regular season ranked first among rookie interior defensive linemen with 48 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He made two starts on the Pats defensive line, while playing 55 percent of New England’s defensive snaps. Barmore’s ability to push the pocket and take a stand against the run earned him many well-deserved accolades in his rookie season. Despite dealing with some knee problems for much of the second half of the season, the Pats’ rookie became one of the team’s premier defenders. He plays with good leverage, and is strong enough to take on double-teams. He locates the ball quickly, chases with good effort and has excellent range for his size. Barmore, also had demonstrated quick hands, which has made him effective in both stuffing the run, and challenging the passer. As a result, he is expected to remain one of the cornerstones of the Patriots front seven for the duration of his stay in Foxboro.

Round 3 — 96th Overall Selection

Ronnie Perkins, Defensive Line/Linebacker, Oklahoma

Chosen with the 96th overall selection, Perkins’ talent cannot be denied. At his best, the former Oklahoma Sooner is a disruptive run defender. He is also a relentless pass-rusher, with good burst and closing speed. Several NFL analysts projected Perkins to play on the edge of the defensive line, taking on the responsibilities of a traditional, stand-up rusher. Some have also speculated that he could be moved to outside linebacker. However, the Pats tend to fill that role with players that show a bit higher level of athleticism. While spending his first season with the Pats as a red-shirt, as well as a stint on injured reserve, his time on the practice field will greatly assist him as he transitions from a hand-in-the-dirt rusher to a potential role on the outside. No matter his assignment, Ronnie Perkins has unqualified potential to continue a tradition of high-reward Patriots pass rushers.

Round 4 — 120th Overall Selection

Rhamondre Stevenson, Running Back, Oklahoma

As a rookie, Stevenson proved himself to be a valuable contributor, both in the present and future, rushing for 606 yards and five touchdowns. Despite the Patriots' penchant for slowly developing their rookie running backs, the former Oklahoma Sooner has become a factor in New England’s offense in 2021. Listed at 6’0” 230-pounds, he is a physical, powerful runner; yet he is athletic enough to make tacklers miss in short yardage in situational runs. The 24-year-old nicely blends power and athleticism into his running style. After a costly fumble in Week One against the Miami Dolphins, he displayed marked improvement in his ball security. Stevenson also possesses the necessary intangibles to be an effective option in receiving out of the backfield. He compiled 123 receiving yards, on 14 receptions. Still, Stevenson’s prowess continues to be evident on the ground. Whether it be power sidestepping his way into the end zone, or showcasing his speed by breaking for a 91-year touchdown run, he clearly has the skill to be a big part of the Patriots future at the position.

Round 5 — 177th Overall Selection

Cameron McGrone, Linebacker, Michigan

New England once again dipped into the Michigan defensive well with McGrone’s selection in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 234-pound linebacker has some upside, and has the potential to be a three-down player in the MIKE role. McGrone played in only 19 games with 15 starts at Michigan, a relatively small sample size for scouting purposes. He finished his collegiate career with the Wolverines with 91 tackles, including 11 for loss, to go with four sacks and one forced fumble. McGrone suffered a season-ending ACL injury versus Rutgers in November 2020. As a result, his draft stock plummeted. However, his toughness and impressive range clearly made him worth the investment for New England. Despite not playing a down for the Pats in 2021, he is expected to add both speed and athleticism to the position for 2022.

Round 6 — 188th Overall Selection

Joshuah Bledsoe, Safety, Missouri

The Patriots opened the sixth round by selecting Bledsoe with the 188th overall selection. Throughout his four years at Missouri, he started 40 of his 43 games. Bledsoe appeared as a box safety, free safety, and slot corner. Bledsoe first joined the Patriots on the practice field in late November, after spending the entirety of the season to that point on NFI with a wrist injury. The Missouri product had suffered a broken wrist at this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl, an injury for which he required surgery to repair.

As a result, Bledsoe projects as a versatile safety for the Patriots. His ideal fit would feature him in the D-gap/slot, in a big-nickel-heavy defensive scheme featuring man-to-man coverage assignments. Bledsoe could be an option as a third safety who subs in on late downs to play man coverage down closer to the line of scrimmage. While New England has a solid trio of safeties in Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips employed in their base defense, Bledsoe should add some depth to the position as the Pats head into the home stretch of the 2021 season.

Round 6 — 197th Overall Selection

William Sherman, Offensive Line, Colorado

Having been selected by the Pats in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Sherman started at both left and right tackle for Colorado, and might also be a candidate to move inside to the guard position. At 6’3”, 304-pounds, he has adequate size to block at the pro level. Sherman could be a swing tackle on both sides, and also has the potential to transition to guard, or even center. There are some concerns regarding his pass protection. However, has some upside as a zone blocker, due to solid movement and his ability to get set quickly. Sherman was a roster elevation for New England’s Week Five matchup with the Houston Texans, but did not register any stats from that game.

Round 7 — 242nd Overall Selection

Tre Nixon, Wide Receiver, Central Florida

Having been drafted by the Pats in the seventh-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Nixon has the distinction of being Ernie Adams’ final draft selection in the Patriots organization. The product of Central Florida projects as a vertical deep threat. He has NFL-level speed (he ran the 40 at a time of 4.43) and is able to use his speed to shed defenders at the line. Though he lacks some physicality, he is physical enough to make catches in tight coverage. Nixon could be a promising project in the slot in 2022.