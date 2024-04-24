Latest NFL Draft Odds Shift Could Have Massive Patriots Implications
As we inch closer to the kickoff of this year's NFL Draft, the New England Patriots land at the third-overall spot largely in a waiting game to see how the board for quarterbacks in front of them ends up falling.
While there's no doubt USC's Caleb Williams will be wearing a Chicago Bears hat on his head by the end of Thursday night, the Washington Commanders project as a question mark right behind them at second overall. QB is looking to be the play, but as for which signal caller they'll ultimately take for their choosing has been in the air between two guys: Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye.
The uncertainty has left the Patriots without a clear answer for who exactly will be up for grabs for them to pounce on at three. However, it seems we're starting as if we might be getting more clarity on Washington's plan for the first round.
In a recent odds surge on DraftKings Sportsbook, Daniels has shot up as the clear favorite to land second overall at -390, with Maye trailing distantly behind at +370. As a result, it pins the UNC QB as the favorite for the third pick for the Patriots at -220, with Daniels sitting at +400.
It is important to note that we've seen this story before, just as recently as last year's pre-draft process. Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis also saw a sudden shift in betting odds to be the first-overall pick just days ahead of the draft before he was ultimately taken in the second round at pick 33. That's not to say you can expect Maye or Daniels to fall remotely close to round two, but it's enough to have some reservations about how reliable the sportsbooks' information is.
Regardless, it seems that the vision around the league is clear as to how the first three picks will pan out, whether or not New England decides to stick with or trade their selection. Without any significant offers on tap, it's well within reason to see Maye be the guy as the Patriots attempt to find their next franchise quarterback.
We'll see the endless speculation come to a close once the draft finally arrives on April 25th, starting at 8 PM ET in Detroit.