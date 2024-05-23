Patriots G Cole Strange Still 'Incumbent Starter' Despite Injury Blow
Earlier this week, It was announced that the New England Patriots would be dealt with a notable inactive to shake up their offensive line to start the year.
Ever since Cole Strange's significant knee injury took him out for the second half of the Patriots 2023 campaign, it looks like there's bound to be some lingering effects heading into this season, with the third-year guard set to miss the first few games of 2024.
However, despite his extended rehab set to take place, it seems like the Patriots have no plans to pivot off of him, or either of their guards once their line is fully healthy. Per insider Doug Kyed on Patriots Daily, New England sees a future for both Cole Strange and Sidy Sow as the "incumbent starters" on their offensive line moving forward.
"When talking to people from the team, they really view Cole Strange and Sidy Sow as being the incumbent starters at guard. They thought that Sow did enough last year at guard to want to move forward with him as another one of their starters."
Considering the high stakes the Patriots have in Strange after his first-round selection two years ago, it adds up for this team to keep him on the field once he's cleared to return. He's been a consistent and steady starter on the interior since entering the NFL, and will likely continue to be as long as the newest healing process goes successfully.
New England decided to select two new options on the offensive line during this year's draft in Penn State T Caedan Wallace and Texas A&M G Layden Robinson, who could inevitably end up being significant components of the Patriots' 2024 plans. But, as far as the big picture is concerned, expect Strange to have some staying power.
It also seems Sow, the Patriots' fourth-round selection from a year ago, will also project to be a staple on this offensive line after a productive rookie season. The 6-foot-5 guard was in line for 772 snaps in 2023 and will have the chance to increase that number for 2024.
Keep an eye on how Strange's injury continues to look throughout the offseason, as Jerod Mayo labeled his current status potentially being "month-to-month." Without his services up front and the chance of a rookie quarterback headed under center, New England might have to get creative in their protection plans to ensure smooth sailing in 2024.
