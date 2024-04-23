Patriots Host Former Buccaneers LB for Workout Ahead of NFL Draft
While all eyes are dead set on what the New England Patriots will end up doing during Thursday's first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the franchise is continuing to do its fair share of due diligence on the free agent market ahead of next season.
According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, the Patriots brought in former Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Cam Gill for a tryout on Tuesday.
Gill is a 6-foot-3 undrafted linebacker from Wagner College who's spent the past four years in Tampa Bay. He was a member of the Buccanneers' Super Bowl run with Tom Brady back during his rookie season in 2020. During his time in the NFL, Gill has played in a total of 40 regular season games, combining for 29 tackles and2.5 sacks, along with one TFL and one forced fumble.
While there isn't any concrete deal between Gill and New England as of now, the four-year veteran could eventually end up being a valued depth piece for this already-talented front seven if the end result is a contract.
There lies a chance we may have to wait until hectics of the draft conclude to see forward progress on a potential signing here, but it's clear some lingering mutual interest remains between both New England and Gill.