Patriots Legend Says 'There's No Way' He Would Draft Drake Maye
With just under a week to go until the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off, rumblings continue about how the New England Patriots will approach their third-overall pick on Thursday night's first round. There are glaring holes around the roster top to bottom, and an array of appealing options to choose from.
Among those choices, the quarterback position stands out among the rest. De facto GM Eliot Wolf made it known that other positions, as well as a trade down, are still very much in play at three, but getting a new man under center still seems like the logical option A. Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye will be on the board once the Patriots are on the clock, and all signs seem to think New England has their eyes set on whoever the Washington Commanders pass on at two.
Still, there remains a fair share of skeptics on the top quarterbacks who may be available for the Patriots' choosing. One of those happens to be former All-Pro safety Rodney Harrison, who spent six years with the franchise from 2003-2008.
In a recent interview with Tony Dungy, Harrison sounded off on some of his thoughts for the Patriots' quarterback position, strongly advising New England to avoid selecting Drake Maye with their first-round selection before next week's draft.
"Well, you're probably going to have to find something in the later rounds, or possibly trade for a quarterback because there's no way I'm spending the number three pick overall on Drake Maye. There's no way."
Considering Maye has been consistently viewed as a top two to three talent in the class, it's a bit of a shock to see Harrison have a polar opposite take on his outlook in the NFL. The UNC quarterback is coming off his third collegiate season where he posted 3,608 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions on a 63.3% completion rate.
While it came off as a bit of a step back from his 2022 campaign for the Tarheels, he still possesses numerous traits to become one of the upper-echelon quarterbacks in the league. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein reviewed Maye in his scouting report, noting his size, arm talent, and "gunslinger mentality" as some notable qualities of the 21-year-old:
"Challenging evaluation with top-flight measurables and tools but inconsistencies that create a lower floor. Maye’s size and arm talent jump off the tape immediately. He can make every throw, but he will try to make throws that he shouldn’t have attempted. The gunslinger mentality creates a fearlessness that can turn into interceptions, but it will also allow him to win in tight windows and make splash throws that get crowds (and evaluators) on their feet....The combination of traits and tape make him a boom/bust prospect who might need patient management and coaching to help shepherd him toward his potential."
The high-ceiling, low-floor concerns may be real with Maye, and a reason as to why Harrison has his reservations. But, with the ideal development and connecting pieces around him, he looks the part of what could be an extremely talented NFL quarterback.
Now closing in on the final days before the big night hits, answers will soon be revealed for how the Patriots tackle the next steps of this rebuild.