Patriots Add Former Commanders Kicker to Compete for Starting Gig
The New England Patriots are set to bring in some competition for Chad Ryland heading into next season.
According to a report from Mike Reiss of ESPN, the Patriots are expected to sign veteran kicker Joey Slye onto the active roster after a recent cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Slye is a five-year NFL veteran, logging seasons with the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, and most recently the Washington Commanders. During 2023, he nailed 19 of his 24 field goals (79.2%), as well as 32 of his 35 extra points (91.4%) in 17 games played.
After the turbulence the Patriots recently endured within their kicking unit, it shouldn't be a surprise to see the team add some more talent to a position that was among one of the worst the NFL saw for 2023. Of all eligible kickers, Ryland, New England's fourth-rounder from last year, ranked dead last in the league for field goal percentage at 64.0%.
Considering Ryland was just in his first year, all hope isn't lost for what he can provide to a team moving forward. However, it will have to start with a solid 2024 to bounce back from a shaky rookie campaign, as well as beat out the newly-added Slye in a kicking competition.
Regardless of how the situation pans out for Slye and Ryland, expect some significant steps forward in New England's special teams group after enduring some tough stretches in 2023.