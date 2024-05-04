Pro Football Focus Reveals Patriots' Best 2024 NFL Draft Pick
The New England Patriots walked out of the 2024 NFL Draft looking like winners, but what was the team's biggest highlight across their three days in Detroit?
New England collected some solid value down the board on days one through three of the draft, also holding the primary focus of offense throughout. By adding a new quarterback, three new weapons to throw to, two offensive linemen, and a corner, most, if not all the Patriots' needs were addressed in some way or another.
But when looking at the Patriots' strongest selection, it's hard to ignore their third-overall selection to take a franchise signal-caller of the future in Drake Maye, who unsurprisingly has as New England's best draft pick in 2024. PFF's Trevor Sikkema dished his rationale, crediting the team for sticking and picking rather than making a play on a potential trade offer.
"The Maye selection might seem obvious, but it sure didn’t feel that way leading up to the draft. The reports are that New England had multiple strong trade-down offers to choose from. But they stood strong and took the quarterback this franchise desperately needed, and that makes it my favorite selection of theirs."
Some outside interest from teams like the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants put this selection for the Patriots in question, as many wondered if those squads could post a package tempting enough for New England to act on. However, considering the outstanding traits and top-tier ceiling Maye holds, and the pressing need at the position, it was hard to see a deal get done.
There's an argument for a few other picks down the Patriots' board as some of their premier selections, such as their flier on UCF WR Javon Baker in the fourth or even the late-rounder of Florida State TE Jaheim Bell in the seventh. But, when taking the impact Maye can have on the franchise's future into account, there's nothing else out there more significant.
In a few years, we very well could look back on the Maye pick and consider it a total flop if things don't pan out. There are a few technical holes in the UNC product's game that could be substantial limiting factors for his success in the league. On the flip side, this can also be a no-brainer, so long as the Patriots take the correct steps in facilitating his growth in this offense moving forward.
The future is looking brighter by the day in Foxboro.