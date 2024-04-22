Report: Jonathan Kraft 'Heavily Involved' in Patriots' Draft Decision
Without the services of Bill Belichick for the first time in a long time, the New England Patriots will be tasked with making some key decisions with some new voices in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.
This will be the first draft since the 1999 season in which Belichick was not dubbed the team's general manager. It effectively raises some questions as to who the next shot callers will be in New England, especially when looking at the Patriots' third-overall selection in round one.
Of course, new head coach Jerod Mayo is expected to play a significant role in the team's personnel moves alongside other usual suspects like former scouting director and new de facto GM Eliot Wolf. However, it now looks as if another familiar face will come into the mix to guide the Patriots' next steps for the draft process.
According to league insider Dianna Russini of , team president and son of owner Robert Kraft, Johnathan Kraft, will be among the top voices in the Patriots' organization when it comes to this week's draft decisions, including a potential trade down.
The New England Patriots are listening and taking calls from teams looking to move into 3." Russini said. "While Eliot Wolf is running point, I’m told Patriots’ President Jonathan Kraft is heavily involved in the decision making."
Kraft has been a longtime member of the Patriots organization since 1994, acting in multiple executive roles which include president, vice president, and vice chairman. While he's mainly been within business and non-personnel roles through his time with the team, he and Wolf will likely be the captains leading the ship on draft night.
When it comes to what Kraft might be looking for ahead of this week's draft, some whispers around the league seem to think he's in the market to bring in a new, young,quarterback as well. Ben Volin of The Boston Globe gave some intel as to what the team's president may be coveting for New England in this year's draft.
“I’ve been told that Jonathan really wants a quarterback,” Volin noted. “I think Jerod Mayo is probably leaning in that direction. They need one and they’ve never had this opportunity to get one this high since Drew Bledsoe 30 years ago.”
Needless to say, it's a new era in New England with many adjustments in store, both on and off the field.
The answers to Patriot Nation's lingering questions will be dished out when the 2024 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 25th, 8 PM ET.