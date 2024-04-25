Report: Patriots 'Motivated' to Extend Christian Barmore, Talks Active
The current chatter engulfing the New England Patriots is all reliant upon Thursday's highly-anticipated NFL Draft, but it also seems like the team is locked into some big-time extension talks as well.
According to insider Mike Reiss of ESPN, the Patriots are in active, "motivated" discussions on an extension for DT Christian Barmore. The three-year veteran was drafted to New England in 2021 with the 38th overall pick, and both sides are now looking to stick together long-term.gv
Barmore was one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL last season, a year in which he totaled 8.5 sacks, 64 tackles, and 13 TFLs. By keeping him in town for the long-haul, it would effectively add some immense security for the Patriots' front seven.
As the NFL currently stands, New England sits atop the league in available cap space at $54.1 million, deciding to re-up with Barmore that much simpler. The Patriots' offense saw its fair share of pitfalls in 2023, but the defense remained respectable. Moving into next season, this team should look to retain most, if not all their pieces on that side of the ball in hopes of consistency.
When estimating any potential numbers on Barmore's eventual extension, the recent surge of DT contracts around the league could lift his yearly cap number around the $20 million range. Ten other players in his position will be making above $20 million in 2024, all as elite talents, so if New England sees comparable value, expect to see similar money coming his way.
Entering into Thursday's first round of the draft, it appears as if the pieces are gradually coming together nicely for the Patriots. A Barmore extension, alongside a successful draft headlined by a high-rated signal caller, is exactly what this franchise needs to get back on its feet.
Be sure to be locked into the NFL Draft at 8 PM ET, as some big time moves are sure to come New England's way in the process.