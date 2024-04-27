What UCF WR Javon Baker Brings to the Patriots' Offense
With the 110th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots have selected UCF WR Javon Baker.
After opting to draft one wide receiver early in the second round with Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk, the Patriots chose to double up on the position in their first five selections with the addition of Baker. He stands at 6-foot-1, possessing ideal size and separation ability, and can wind up as a dynamic part of Drake Maye's future offense.
Baker finished last season with the Golden Knights, totaling 1,139 yards on 52 receptions, averaging an absurd 21.9 yards per catch. He's got significant big-play ability and looks the part of an NFL-caliber receiver. Expect to see him and Polk fill the X role that can hopefully give this offense a much-needed facelift.
Adding Polk and Baker into the mix now gives the Patriots a packed receiving room with 11 names on the depth chart. You can't expect all of them to make the 53-man, so it makes for an interesting discussion about who New England decides to keep going into next season.
The Patriots' earlier trade in the second round to acquire the 110th pick effectively leaves them without a choice in the fifth. New England will instead be scheduled to be back on the clock with the 179th selection in the sixth. Expect positions like DB, TE, or RB to be the potential focus going forward.