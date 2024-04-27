What UCF WR Javon Baker Brings to the Patriots' Offense

The Patriots select Central Florida WR Javon Baker with their additional fourth-round pick (No. 110):



🏈 6-foot-1, 202 pounds



🏈 48 games, 24 starts



🏈 117 catches, 2,051 yards, 13 TDs



🏈 5 catches of 50+ yards in 2023



🏈14 drops over last 2 seasons