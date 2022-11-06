Instant Reaction:  Raiders Season Collapsing

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders were embarrassed last week when the New Orleans Saints shut them out in the Big Easy.

Today they came roaring out of the locker room and punished the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars for that previous debacle.

The Raiders are now 2-7 and find their season collapsing.

Here is my instant reaction:

#1 Derek Carr: came out on fire and gave his team a 17-0 lead. Carr was on fire and played great in the first half. Unfortunately for the man who has 31-career fourth-quarter wins, there was not one today. As good as Carr was in the first half, he was as bad in the second half. He was 6/16 for 37 yards in the second half, after throwing for two TDs and over 220 yards in the first.

#2 Offensive Line: they came out today and while certainly not perfect, they were not the reason that the Raiders lost. They had a better performance this week.

#3 Daniel Carlson: entered today's tilt leading the National Football League with a 39-consecutive field goal streak. He had two field goals, to now lead the NFL at 41. If you are wondering, the NFL record is 44.

#4 Silver and Black Defense: 15 times in 2022 the Las Vegas Raiders defense has been in goal-to-go situations. The opponent's offense has scored 15 touchdowns. You read that correctly, the Raiders opponents are 15/15 in goal-to-go situations. They are that bad. Have to talk to DC Patrik Graham about that this week.

The Raiders have now lost three games this season when leading by 17-0 or better.

#5 Chandler Jones: I understand management and coaches defending him, but this is not the Chandler Jones that the Las Vegas Raiders have paid for. He is a terrific person, but this season is not an impact player.

#6 Mark Davis told me this offseason that this team was NOT rebuilding. With his team sitting at 2-7, they are. You can watch him tell me this below:

The Raiders return to home Allegiant Stadium next Sunday to take on the Indianapolis Colts. That game kicks off at 4:05 EST and 1:0 PST, and it can be seen on CBS.

